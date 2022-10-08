Benton County to participate in annual ‘Pick Up Where You Play’ community litter cleanup

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Environmental Division invites the public to a Pick Up Where You Play community cleanup.

Environmental Division officers and volunteers will gather on Davidson Road in Siloam Springs from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, according to a news release.

Volunteers will meet at the intersection of Davidson Road and Hico Street. They will be provided with supplies to collect litter from the side of the road. The goal is to clean up debris from roadways and promote ecological awareness, according to the release.

Volunteers can email the Benton County Environmental Division at Litter@BentonCountyAR.gov. T-shirts will be given to volunteers while supplies last. Email your name and T-shirt size to the division when signing up, according to the release.

The cleanup will be held in honor of environmental enforcement officer Mike Harp of Siloam Springs, who died July 10. He served as the environmental enforcement officer for Boston Mountain Solid Waste District for 20 years, according to the release.