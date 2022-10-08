BENTONVILLE 42, ROGERS HERITAGE 7

Josh Ficklin scored four first-half touchdowns to help Bentonville roll over Rogers Heritage 42-7.

The Tigers (5-1, 3-0 7A-West) led 35-0 at halftime and scored five times in seven possessions in the first two quarters. Ficklin scored on runs of 10, 6, 6 and 12 yards in the first half.

Rogers Heritage (3-3, 1-2) didn’t even get a first down until the final seconds of the first quarter.

Ficklin scored three touchdowns to give Bentonville a 21-0 lead with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Carter Nye completed four straight passes to start the Tigers’ opening drive and Ficklin got Bentonville on the board with a 10-yard touchdown run with 10:33 left in the first quarter.

Nye connected with C.J. Brown for a touchdown pass and a 28-0 Bentonville lead. Christian Farrow also intercepted a Heritage pass.

CJ Brown managed another reception on the final play of the first half, but he was ran out of bounds at the Heritage 5-yard-line as time expired.

Backup quarterback Trevor Grant tossed a touchdown pass to Luke Coon early in the second half to push the Bentonville lead to 42-0.

Heritage got on the board with a 24-yard touchdown catch by Tillman Mc-Nair with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

Bentonville hosts Fayetteville next week, while Heritage plays at Fort Smith South-side.