Best of the Web: Razorbacks fans rehash Bama loss, look ahead to Mississippi State

After a disappointing performance against Alabama, fans search for answers ….

gentryrzrbk: It’s been a while since I saw so many so down on the program. We (mostly) aren’t down on Sam Pittman, but we realize the talent gap is very real, especially in the secondary. It’s tough to overcome. You have to recruit better players and continue to recruit them throughout their careers so they don’t transfer out. To recruit consistently well, you have to win consistently. I am kinda bummed and having a hard time getting up for the games. I guess we will see what happens moving forward. Fortunes can change in the blink of an eye so all hope is not lost.

LDhog: Last year after the 4-0 start with big wins over Texas and A&M we went on a three-game slide (with) much grumbling and consternation then from many. This year, we’ve not had the really big wins and were blown out last week so I get it. But anything can happen and I’ll stay positive. On the game thread last week one poster said he’d fire our coaches if he could. Laughable. From the ashes to respectable. Much more work to be done.

ClayHenry: It’s called a two-game losing streak. It’s the nature of fans. Never known them to like back-to-back losses. I don’t care which fan base you point to it’s the same. Danny Ford said it’s consistent in the SEC with a two-game losing streak. The natives will be restless.

bayouhog: Don’t know why I let myself think we could hang with Alabama. The Hogs have a long way to go to get to the upper echelon of the SEC in football.

razorback339: Me too! 28-23 and BOOM, game over.

neastarkie: I had a sick feeling this is what would happen to us. ‘Bama is loaded and they have underperformed. Pundits have been saying so. (It was a) perfect situation for Saban to get his team ready. We’re not a bad team. But even good teams can get schooled by Alabama. What we can’t do is let these past two games get into our heads. We came back in the third quarter and were about to make it a game. One big play broke our backs again. Now it’s very important for us to go into Starkville and get a win. That won’t be easy. They’re a good team, too.

Jeremy: The defense is really concerning. ‘Bama literally scored untouched on us multiple times. The offense was probably good enough to win. Is it Jimmys and Joes, or is it Odom?

hawgjawbend: It’s not really tackling. (Alabama) have athletes at every position easily as good or far better than ours. Not even close — and three deep. They have running backs that can house it and we have running backs that can run 15 yards and get tackled. They have a Heisman quarterback that is accurate as hell. We have a guy that I’m not sure our offensive coordinator really trusts to throw it accurately. Wide, wide disparity in talent. Very disheartening. But nothing new.

bushhog: It’s because we all love our program and know the potential. These coaches have done wonderful job in getting program off the mat after 2-10 seasons and truly a laughing stock of college ball. We are nowhere near the recruiting we need for the results we and coaches all want. If we are not spending top conference dollar on recruiting and maybe more given our geography, then we are only hoping miracle coaches can always do more with less

jacksonreid: Not surprising at all — too many Jimmys and Joes. Way too many. Last week was the kick in the gut. This was expected. Need to at least split the next two for a shot at 8-4 or better.

Trouble in Arkansas’ defensive backfield …

votan: Slice it any way you want and our secondary is struggling horribly, I think even worse than a large portion of FCS teams as far as stats go. Whether its scheme, coaching, talent, execution, or some combo of those really doesn’t matter. The point is it stinks… Arkansas has taken a tremendous (injury) hit on the veteran front on the defensive side of the ball… especially (in the backfield). I want to think ‘next up’ and we will get it done, but Arkansas has rarely had that and this is a major blow to a critical position. It’s going to be exposed every week in the feeding frenzy that is the SEC.

MattJones: I think the defensive backs playing now will benefit from this experience down the road. There are going to be a lot of growing pains, though. You make solid points about all who were lost and depth.

hursthog: We just looked slow in every aspect of the game, slow afoot and slow reacting. How much of the slow afoot was ‘Bama it is hard to say. The slow reacting is on us.

ClayHenry: I think it starts up front. If you are great at defensive tackle, then everything gets easier. If you are not, then everything gets tougher, at every level. If you get blocked up front and blocked one-on-one, you are not going to like what happens. It trickles down.

Score predictions for Saturday’s game with Mississippi State…

Scavengerhog: A lot depends upon who gets healthy enough to play. If KJ Jefferson is not full speed and we have to rely upon the two backups, things will be very interesting. Haven’t seen enough of them to know for sure how they might perform. Something is definitely not clicking in the offensive pass game and in the defensive scheming. If KJ is healthy and we get others ready, it will be very close. Ark 42, MSU 41.

dbhog: MSU 56, Hogs 35.

gentryrzrbk: MSU 49, Ark. 24.

jacksonreid: With KJ, MSU 38, Arkansas 28. Without KJ, MSU 45, Arkansas 20.

white25: Hogs walk the plank, MSU 43, Ark. 30.

jmetsrule: Arkansas 45, MSU 43.

citgeauxhog: We will live by the blitz and die by the blitz …. Will Rogers will hit some … but so will we! We can and will win this game …. MSU is no ‘Bama….

georgiahawg: Our team is hard to figure out. They are bad in the 3rd quarter for four games and then they light up Alabama during the same quarter. Was foolish last week picking the Hogs. Will need some luck to win Saturday. Hogs 27, Dogs 34. We can beat them with KJ. Not so much without him.

hogbacker: I do not think KJ will play and if not we will see bunches of short passes to running backs and passes on slant route. Hogs 31, Miss. St 28, trying to stay positive!

eaglehog5: Miss Steak 53, Miss Tackle 31.

lilhawg: Can’t see us winning with or without KJ. Leghumpers 38-17.

lovemyhawgsforever: Wheels fall off the season. Dawgs 35, Hawgs 28.

jacksonreid: I don’t thinking losing to a Top 25 SEC team on the road means the wheels have fallen of the season unless your preseason expectation was 10-2 or better. Lose to BYU as well? Time to start getting concerned. Lose to Auburn? Time to sound every alarm you can get your hands on.

goidsurfer: I think many are forgetting we caught some breaks last year, 8-4 could easily have been 6-6 and the ‘Bama game as noted by Sam wasn’t really as close as the final score. Lot of ball to play is right. 7-5 or 6-6 finish. I wouldn’t know how to predict, I don’t have a clue ‘bout this backup QB. Sam has not mentioned concussion and says minor symptoms, KJ may very well play

sdhog: Miss. St. 42, Hogs 28.

beefhog: Dogs 38, Hogs 24.

SWHog: Really disappointed by the play of our defense and coaching on that side of the ball. Secondary is an absolute mess which does not bode well against pass happy Bulldogs. Just don’t see how we win this game. Also have to believe there will be a bit of a ‘Bama hangover. With KJ; State 31, Hogs 24. Without KJ; State 38, Hogs 17