Biden’s nuke war remark echoing





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear "Armageddon" was designed to send a message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.

The president's grim assessment, delivered Thursday during a Democratic fundraiser, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Vladimir Putin has imminent plans for a nuclear strike.

Biden veered into talk about Ukraine at the end of his standard fundraising remarks, saying that Putin was "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons."

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis," he added. He suggested the threat from Putin is real "because his military is -- you might say -- significantly underperforming."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not directly respond Friday to a question about whether Biden had gone into the event intending to invoke Armageddon, as the White House sought to clarify the president's off-the-cuff comments.

She told reporters: "Russia's talk of using nuclear weapons is irresponsible and there's no way to use them without unintended consequences. It cannot happen." She added that "if the Cuban missile crisis has taught us anything, it is the value of reducing nuclear risk and not brandishing it."

Biden's national security team for months has warned that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield. But the president's remarks were the starkest warnings yet by the U.S. government about the nuclear stakes.

One U.S. official said Biden was also trying to warn against underestimating the danger of any level of tactical nuclear weapons.

There's some concern in the administration that Russia has determined it can use its nuclear arsenal in a manner short of a "full-blown" nuclear attack on Ukraine and face only limited reaction from U.S. and Western allies who are determined to keep the Ukraine conflict from turning into a broader war, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss administration thinking.

Putin has repeatedly alluded to using his country's vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to conscript Russian men to serve in Ukraine.

"I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction ... and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said. "It's not a bluff."

In Europe, leaders sought to turn down the volume after Biden's stark warning.

Asked about Biden's remarks, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was crucial to speak with care on the nuclear threat.

"I have always refused to engage in political fiction, and especially ... when speaking of nuclear weapons," Macron said at a EU summit in Prague. "On this issue, we must be very careful."

European Council President Charles Michel told reporters that leaders take "every escalation very seriously."

"Threats will not intimidate us," Michel said. "Instead, we are going to remain calm. We are going to keep cool heads and we will, each time, denounce the irresponsible character of these threats."

Jean-Pierre reiterated Friday that the U.S. has "not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor do we have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons."

It's not the first time that Biden's comments have appeared to push against the margins of U.S. policy.

Last month, Biden, in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview, said that "U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion."

The White House said after the interview that U.S. policy toward Taiwan hasn't changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan's status resolved peacefully but doesn't say whether U.S. forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack.

In March, as he wrapped up a speech in Warsaw, Biden seemed to call for the ouster of Putin, saying, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." Before Biden could even board Air Force One to begin the flight back to Washington, aides were scrambling to clarify that he wasn't calling for an immediate change in government in Moscow.

Earlier that month, Biden called Putin a "war criminal" for the Russian onslaught in Ukraine before the White House walked back the comments. The White House had been avoiding applying the "war criminal" label to Putin, because it requires investigation and an international determination.

After Biden used the term, his then-press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the president was "speaking from his heart" and clarified that the administration acknowledged there is a process for making a formal determination.

As for Biden's latest remarks, "People sort of say, 'Oh, yeah, it's Biden. You know, he says this stuff,'" said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, and a veteran of nuclear policy research.

"But overseas countries are saying, 'Whoa, this is what the U.S. president says,"' Kristensen said. "And so that means we have to be really careful about using big words" that in themselves can escalate nuclear tensions unintentionally.

Biden's strong choice of words could have an have an unintended impact with Russia, Kristensen said, which is the biggest problem with the president's latest comments.

"It's quite clear to me that Putin will be looking at this and say to himself 'Wow, you know, I got their attention now. So they're really afraid.'"

STRIKES' TOLL RISING

In Ukraine, Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 12.

Putin this week illegally claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory, including the Zaporizhzhia region that is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, whose reactors were shut down last month.

Fighting near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has alarmed the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog, which on Friday doubled to four the number of its inspectors monitoring plant safeguards. An accident there could release 10 times more potentially lethal radiation than the world's worst nuclear disaster at Chernobyl in Ukraine 36 years ago, Ukrainian Environmental Protection Minister Ruslan Strilets said Friday.

"The situation with the occupation, shelling and mining of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants by Russian troops is causing consequences that will have a global character," Strilets told The Associated Press.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located 33 miles away from the nuclear plant as a crow flies and remains under Ukrainian control. To cement Russia's claim to the region, Russian forces bombarded the city with S-300 missiles on Thursday, with more attacks reported Friday.

Ukrainian authorities said the death toll from the strikes on apartment buildings rose to 12 on Friday, while another 12 people wounded in the bombardment remained hospitalized.

Missiles also struck the city overnight, wounding one person, Zaporizhzhia Gov. Oleksandr Starukh said. Russia also used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones there for the first time and damaged two infrastructure facilities, he said.

With its army losing ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east, Russia has deployed unmanned, disposable Iranian-made drones that are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles but still can damage targets on the ground.

In other Moscow-annexed areas, Russia's Defense Ministry reported Friday that its forces had repelled Ukrainian advances near the city of Lyman and retaken three villages elsewhere in the eastern Donetsk region. The ministry also claimed that Russian forces had prevented Ukrainian troops from advancing on several villages in the southern Kherson region.

This week alone, the Ukrainian military has recaptured 300 square miles of territory in the east and 29 settlements, including six in the Luhansk region, which Putin has annexed, President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday in his nightly video address. In total, Ukrainian forces have liberated 940 square miles of land and 96 settlements since the beginning of its counteroffensive, he said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol overnight, killing one person, wounding another and damaging buildings, natural gas pipelines and electricity systems, the region's governor reported. Nikopol lies along the Dnieper River across from Russian-held territory near the nuclear plant. The city has been shelled constantly for weeks.

A report by Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin revealed that 530 bodies of civilians have been found in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region since Sept. 7.

The residents killed during the Russian occupation included 257 men, 225 women and 19 children, with 29 people unidentified, Yenin said. Most of the bodies were found in a previously disclosed mass grave in the city of Izium.

According to Yenin, the recovered bodies bore signs of gunshots, explosions and torture. Some people had ropes around their necks, hands tied behind their back, bullet wounds to their knees and broken ribs.

Authorities have identified 22 torture sites in parts of the Kharkiv region that Ukrainian forces recently liberated, said Serhiy Bolvinov, a regional police official.

Some Russian military equipment and weapons, meanwhile, are getting into the Ukrainian military's hands. Britain's Ministry of Defense reported Friday that Ukrainian forces have captured at least 440 tanks and about 650 armored vehicles since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

"The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline," the British ministry said. "With Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralized troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry."

In another sign of trouble, reports have surfaced of poor training and few supplies for the new Russian troops. At least two Russian cities -- St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod -- announced Friday they were canceling their Russian New Year's and Christmas celebrations and redirecting that money to buy supplies for Russian troops.

Under increasing pressure from his own supporters as well as critics, Putin continued to reshuffle his military's leadership, putting a new commander into Russia's eastern military district.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Josh Boak, Sylvie Corbet, Lorne Cook, Zeke Miller, Adam Schreck and Hanna Arhirova of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden is escorted by Col. Matthew Jones, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Biden is traveling to Hagerstown, Md., to visit the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)



President Joe Biden escorted by Col. Matthew Jones, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Biden is traveling to Hagerstown, Md., to visit the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)



President Joe Biden speaks at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations facility in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



President Joe Biden speaks at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)



President Joe Biden speaks at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations facility in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)



President Joe Biden speaks at an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



A U.S. Army officer military aide carries the nuclear launch codes known as the "football," as he follows President Joe Biden into the White House after arriving on Marine One, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning from New York and New Jersey. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to attend a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reception. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on economic issues via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)







A local woman carries a bag of food handed out by Ukrainian volunteers Friday in the recently retaken village of Pidlyman in eastern Ukraine. More photos at arkansasonline.com/ukrainemonth8/. (AP/Francisco Seco)











Gallery: Images from Ukraine and Russia, month 8







