Bird flu found at Madison County poultry farm; 57,000 birds destroyed

The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed by testing at a commercial poultry farm in Madison County, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release Friday afternoon.

State officials said 57,000 birds were destroyed.

This is the first case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in commercial poultry in Arkansas since 2015; the affected farm is now under quarantine, the release stated.

State and partner agencies, as well as the USDA, are working to contain the flu, including testing and quarantining nearby poultry flocks, according to the release.

"The birds on the affected farm were depopulated to prevent the spread of disease and will not enter the food system," Arkansas State Veterinarian John Nilz said in the release.

The case detected in Arkansas is the highly pathogenic H5 type, which is more severe and causes high mortality in poultry flocks. It's the same strain that has been confirmed in other states and in wild birds in the Atlantic flyway, according to the release.

The virus is not a threat to public health; it does not affect poultry meat or egg products and such products remain safe to eat, the release stated.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads among chickens via nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can spread between poultry flocks, from wild birds, or via infected poultry, equipment, or the clothing or shoes of caretakers.

Avian flu cases have now been detected in 42 states. In the South, however, some states have been largely unaffected by the outbreak, like Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and West Virginia.

About 10% of poultry flocks in the U.S. affected by the avian flu outbreak in 2014-15 were backyard flocks. More than half of flocks affected in this year's outbreak are backyard flocks, said Dustan Clark, extension poultry veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Fall wild bird migration is beginning, which means migratory birds could pose a risk to poultry.

In Arkansas, wild birds use the Mississippi flyway and the Central flyway in their migratory routes.

Migratory waterfowl and shorebirds are considered to be the natural reservoir for avian influenza viruses, Clark said.

"The surveillance efforts in wild birds so far have shown that the highly pathogenic strain (H5N1) virus is being detected in some of them and some of these birds are early migrants," Clark said. "This was the same as was seen in the late winter and early Spring of 2022."

"There's been some cases of birds they have detected the virus in that have died, and some of those were owls, migratory waterfowl and some vultures. The raptorial species like owls, hawks and vultures, they either caught a bird that was sick and fed off of it or scavenged a dead bird that was positive for the virus. That's at least what we suspect. The epidemiological investigations on a lot of these [cases] are ongoing."

There should be enough birds for the table this Thanksgiving, but experts say rising avian flu cases and inflation will likely mean smaller, more expensive turkeys this year.

Wholesale turkey breast prices are averaging $5.61 per pound or 156% higher year over year, reflecting tighter supplies and increased diversion of the available supply to whole-bird production, according to research from James Mitchell, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Demand for turkey and turkey products is rising and outbreaks of avian influenza and inflation are leading to record high prices, Mitchell said.

"It's costing a lot more to raise these birds and we're fighting a pretty highly infectious disease at the same time," he said.

Higher retail prices is no indication that farmers are making more money.

"It's overall production costs, so feed is one of the bigger costs associated with poultry production and feed prices are significantly higher, which is generally correlated with corn prices," Mitchell said.

"The other big one for poultry is the price of utilities, so water, electricity, propane, those costs associated with cooling and heating those poultry houses are also much higher. There's also logistical and transportation cost issues, getting that product from producer to consumer is a substantial cost. Yes, we've got record turkey prices and those costs are eating away at those margins, but I would point out that's not unique to turkey or more broadly poultry production, that's across meat production and across commodities in general; costs are higher for everybody."

Rising avian flu cases may be pushing poultry growers to market younger birds resulting in lower market rates, according to an American Farm Bureau Market Intel Report published Sep. 27.

"The more days you have those birds in a house, there's more opportunities for those birds to get sick from high path avian influenza, at the same time when you've got really expensive feed, you have an incentive to get those birds off feed quicker as well, because it just raises those costs," Mitchell said.

"We're not necessarily harvesting fewer birds, but we're harvesting them a lot earlier and at lower weights," Cartwright said.

One of the best tools to protect poultry against avian flu is taking biosecurity measures, Clark said.

The state Department of Agriculture recommends backyard flock owners who observe sickness or unusual deaths among their flocks should email info@agriculture.arkansas.gov or call (501) 823-1746.

Larger commercial poultry operations likely already have biosecurity measures and protocols in place. Smaller poultry growers should contact a county extension agent, local veterinarians, the state veterinarian's office, a livestock inspector for the state or call the USDA hotline at 1-866-536-7593 if avian flu is suspected in a flock.

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service's website also offers online biosecurity resources at https://bit.ly/3yp39AG.