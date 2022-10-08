BLYTHEVILLE 64, HIGHLAND 36

HIGHLAND -- Blytheville (4-1, 2-0 4A-3) scored plenty after halftime to snatch a conference win on the road over Highland's Rebels (1-4, 0-2).

Despite the lopsided final score, the game was close early as the teams battled to a 14-14 tie at the end of the first quarter.

Highland scored first on a 42-yard touchdown run by Kaegan Statler to give the Rebels a 6-0 lead. Blytheville responded with a rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead.

The Rebels struck back with a 2-yard touchdown to take a 14-8 lead, but Ingram Battles tied it back up with a 32-yard touchdown run for the Chickasaws.

Timothy Brown gave Blytheville the lead for good in the third quarter with a 58-yard touchdown run to make it 20-14. Battles scored again on the ground as Blytheville took a 26-14 lead into the half.