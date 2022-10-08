Brown has seen Lindenwood’s path

There are few more familiar with how the members of the Lindenwood University football team feel than University of Central Arkansas Coach Nathan Brown.

UCA's opponent today sits in the exact spot Brown and his Bears teammates did in 2006. Lindenwood is in its first year in the Ohio Valley Conference= and in its first season as a Division I football program -- resembling UCA's jump to Division I and the Southland Conference in 2006.

Having made the transition himself, Brown isn't willing to overlook a Lindenwood team that has averaged nine wins in its last two seasons as a Division II program.

"I lived it. We made the transition to the Division I level when I was a redshirt sophomore here in 2006," said Brown, who was a quarterback at UCA. "We were a really good Division II playoff football team in 2005. And I promise you, from '06 to '08, you didn't want to play this transitional UCA football team. You didn't. We had as good of players, we had as good of talent, we were coached as well as anyone. And we won most of those games.

In his three years with UCA as a Division I team, Brown led the Bears to 24 wins and three winning seasons.

He said having been recruited to UCA as "Division II players" created an added level of determination for him and his teammates.

"You always wanted to prove you belong. And so we always seemed to have a chip on our shoulder," Brown said. "We always felt like we were the underdog. And so we took that mentality week in and week out, and it resulted in a lot of wins over those years.

"I think that that's the approach that [Lindenwood will] take, not only as a coaching staff but players. They're going to come up here to The Stripes and prove they belong, and I think that's the only way they can approach it to have success. And so our players have got to recognize that they may be coming in and playing a team that has as big a chip on their shoulders as anybody that we will play this year."

UCA (2-3) is coming off its second win this season, a 49-20 ASUN Conference win over Austin Peay.

Lindenwood (2-2) enters after two losses. The latter coming at the hands of a familiar face for UCA in Southeast Missouri State.

Starting ASUN play with a win was significant, Brown said. He also said he now wants to build on that win with another against Lindenwood -- something his team couldn't do in a 35-27 loss at Southeast Missouri State.

"I think we relaxed a little bit going into SEMO week," Brown said. "To the common eye, you probably wouldn't have noticed it. Our guys still went out and worked hard, and they did what we asked them to do, but I think as a coaching staff, we've got to ratchet the momentum and intensity up even more after a win. That just sets the tempo and tone for our team, for our players, for everybody involved with our program that winning is not something that just happens. You've got to continue to push every day to get better and better. And so that's our goal this week."

Similar to Brown's time at UCA, Lindenwood brings a talented quarterback in Cade Brister.

The senior has thrown for 1,210 yards and seven touchdowns this season. In last week's 49-28 loss to Southeast Missouri State, he completed, 63% of his passes for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns.

UCA junior quarterback Will McElvain is coming off his game to date in a Bears uniform. He completed 65% of his passes for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns against Austin Peay.



