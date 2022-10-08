Brown keeps Boll Weevils in GAC contention





Demilon Brown has another year to play for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, but he's playing like it's his last.

Brown, the Boll Weevils' quarterback, has another year of eligibility because the covid-19 pandemic affected one of his seasons with games either canceled or postponed. But Brown is giving it his all on the field every game as if it's his final year.

"I just stay focused," Brown said. "Every week we just get back to basics and do our very best."

Brown and his team celebrate homecoming today against Northwestern Oklahoma State University at 2 p.m. in Monticello at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

The Boll Weevils (3-2 overall and Great American Conference) have a 4-5 record against Northwestern Oklahoma (0-5) in the Great American Conference since 2012. The Boll Weevils currently have a 2-0 record at home. Arkadelphia's Ouachita Baptist University, still unbeaten, leads the conference with five straight wins.

Last week, the Boll Weevils traveled to Weatherford, Okla., taking on the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Bulldogs and losing 37-27.

"We are coming off a loss," Brown said. "But we have fixed some things and we will make better judgment in this game. We are really prepared to put a win in the winning column."

At the end of September, Brown, who is majoring in health and physical education, was listed on the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy watch list on NCAA.com. The award is given to the most valuable player in Division II football. He is one of 12 quarterbacks listed.

Brown, however, is focused on "we" as in there is no football team without his teammates. He doesn't like to be singled out, despite his impressive play.

"Whenever they told me, I was shocked," Brown said. "While it's an individual award, it's also a team award, too. Without my teammates I wouldn't even be on the watch list. Without our defense, our offense. It's like a machine. It takes all of us to keep it running."

Brown grew up in Luxora and played sports at Rivercrest High School in Wilson. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback landed at UAM because of Coach Hud Jackson's recruiting efforts.

"First and foremost, Demilon is an unreal human being," Jackson said. "We knew we had a special player in him. I knew the day I offered him as a junior at Rivercrest after the state championship."

In 2017, Brown played in the 3A state championship when the Rivercrest Colts took down the top-ranked Junction City Dragons at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It was Rivercrest's first state championship since 2010. Brown was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

At UAM, Brown was the GAC Freshman of the Year and earned a Division II Notable Performer honor. That year, he completed 78 of 124 passes (62.9%) for 1,059 yards and 9 touchdowns.

This season, Brown already has 640 rushing yards, 3,442 passing yards and 9 touchdowns.

"He brings a level of calmness to his position, which makes him very productive," Jackson said. "The one key about him is he has mirror moments every day in his life. He can take a look at himself and fix what needs to be fixed. We are happy he is a Boll Weevil."

Brown is happy to be one, too.

He said Jackson and his staff give something unique to their players -- a sense of family especially for those who are far away from home.

"Coach Jackson is an overall great person on and off field," Brown said. "He cares for you and gives you an at-home environment. A lot of guys are far away from home, a lot of miles from home. He gives you the family love, and he makes sure you are good on and off the field. I just thank God for him."

Great American Conference

Football Standings

(NOTE: Overall and conference records are the same for each team)

Team; Record

Ouachita Baptist; 5-0

Harding; 4-1

Henderson State; 4-1

Arkansas-Monticello; 3-2

East Central; 3-2

Southwestern Oklahoma State; 3-2

Arkansas Tech; 2-3

Southeastern Oklahoma State; 2-3

Southern Arkansas; 2-3

Oklahoma Baptist; 1-4

Southern Nazarene; 1-4

Northwestern Oklahoma State; 0-5

Today’s games

SW Oklahoma State at Ouachita Baptist, noon

NW Oklahoma State at UAM, 2 p.m.

Henderson State at East Central, 2 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at SE Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Harding at Southern Nazarene, 2 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Oklahoma Baptist, 6 p.m.