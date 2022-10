Bryant 42, Little Rock Central 0

Bryant (5-0, 3-0 7A-Central) scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters at Little Rock's Quigley Stadium to beat Little Rock Central (0-6, 0-3).

Running backs Chris Gannaway, James Martin and Daniel Anderson each ran for scores in the first quarter to make it 21-0.

In the second quarter, Gannaway caught and rushed for his second and third touchdowns and Anderson rushed for his second to make it 42-0.