Bulldogs come back to beat Morrilton

On a cool fall night, the White Hall Bulldogs won their homecoming game in the last minutes of a hard-fought game against the Morrilton Devil Dogs, 21-20.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 in 5A Central) and the Devil Dogs (4-3, 2-3) started the game sluggish with White Hall getting hit with a couple of penalties -- a pass interference and a false start.

The Devil Dogs defense hit the field, preventing the Bulldogs from moving the ball.

The Bulldogs defense fought back, taming the Devil Dogs. But White Hall's defense wasn't strong enough to hold the Devil Dogs for much longer.

With 4:24 left in the first quarter, Devil Dog quarterback Damarius Martin took the snap and carried the ball 5 yards, finding a Bulldog gap. The kick was no good. Morrilton was on the scoreboard 6-0.

With less than three minutes left, the Bulldogs attempted to take advantage of a 15-yard personal foul penalty against the Devil Dogs. But the Devil Dogs snapped back defensively and tackled Bulldog quarterback Noah Smith when he opted to carry the ball instead of throw it. Any yardage gain was erased seconds later when the Bulldogs received a 10-yard holding penalty.

At the end of the first quarter, the Devil Dogs led 6-0.

The second quarter began with another Bulldog holding penalty followed by one more. As soon as Smith would snap the ball, the Devil Dogs sacked him repeatedly, taking advantage of the fact that Smith was going to hold the ball. A Bulldog field goal was no good.

With 1:40 left in the second quarter, Martin carried the ball into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. Christian Morales' kick was good.

The Devil Dogs led the Bulldogs 13-0 at the half.

The Bulldogs exited the halftime locker room on fire to score. But the Bulldogs quickly fell victim to a steely Devil Dog defense and their own incomplete passes.

White Hall defense, led by defensive coach Hunter Vincent, held Morrilton until 3:32 when Devil Dog Destin Tate carried the ball into the end zone for a score. Morales' kick was good. The score was 20-0.

With 2:04 left in the third quarter, Bulldog Jayden Smith ran for 6 yards for a touchdown. The kick was good. White Hall was finally on the scoreboard 20-7.

The fourth quarter started with a bang when Noah Smith passed to Christopher Joe, who ran the ball 30 yards to the 14-yard line before a pack of Devil Dogs tackled him. Jayden Smith carried the ball to the 8-yard line. The Devil Dogs smothered Jayden Smith as he fought to gain ground.

On the 1 yard line, the Devil Dogs held Jayden Smith. On the snap, Noah Smith threw to a well-placed Marshon Jordan, who caught the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The Bulldog kick was good, and the score was 20-14.

The Game Changed When...

With 2:56 left in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs Smith passed to Ben Redix, who ran 48 yards to the 2 yard line. A Bulldog penalty pushed the ball back the 10. Smith then passed to Jayden Smith, and the ball was short of the end zone by mere inches. With the ball on the one, Noah Smith carried the ball into the end zone for a winning touchdown. Morales kick was good. The score was 21-20.

It took four quarters, but the Bulldogs found key momentum in the last three minutes. They took advantage of the the fact that the Devil Dogs were running out of steam. Those two elements combined to turn what could have been a tough loss into a winning homecoming night for White Hall Coach Ryan Mallett and his team.

The Game Ball Goes To

Bulldog Noah Smith who made the winning touchdown for his team to have a winning homecoming and Christian Morales kick that gave the Bulldogs a 1-point edge over the Devil Dogs.

NEXT UP

The White Hall Bulldogs travel across town to the Pine Bluff Zebras' Jordan Stadium next Friday. Morrilton stays home and takes on the Maumelle Hornets.

Ben Redix of White Hall (5) makes a carry and gets a block from Kyen Weston (4) against Morrilton on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

