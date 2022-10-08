Busby, Bruins roll after trailing early

Siloam Springs may have given Pulaski Academy a little bit of an early shock but it didn't take long for the Bruins to find their rhythm and an easy 64-17 victory Friday night in 6A-West Conference play.

Recovering Pulaski Academy's first onside kick attempt, scrambling Siloam Springs sophomore quarterback Jackson Still found a wide-open junior receiver Quinten Motsinger for a touchdown and the Panthers had a 7-0 lead over their heavily-favored host less than two minutes into the game.

The undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) then reeled off 44 consecutive points.

"We came out and we did what we were supposed to do,'' PA Coach Anthony Lucas said. "We are going to build off of this."

Junior quarterback Kel Busby threw six touchdowns and the Bruins scored at will in the first half.

Jaylin McKinney had three touchdowns, two on receptions and an 84-yard kickoff return in the first half.

Busby opened the Bruins' scoring with a 59-yard scoring pass to McKinney then hit Will Hastings with a 48-yard score and tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to McKinney as Pulaski Academy grabbed a 22-7 advantage.

Kenny Jordan broke a 44-yard run to set up his 4-yard touchdown run and TysonMcCarroll added a touchdown on a 4-yard scoring toss .

Busby added his fifth TD pass of the night, this one to Hastings from 36 yards Busby's final TD pass came on a 9-yard toss to Charlie Cotros .

Nicholas Driscoll's interception set up the second Panthers' score, which was a 10-yard run by Still. A 45-yard pass play to Motsinger set up the score.

McKinney returned the ensuing kickoff and Will Manning's kick made it 58-14 at the half.

Costros added a 56-yard scoring run for the Bruins. Siloam Springs capped the scoring with a 35-yard field goal from Ronald Mancia.

"We put the backups up and we just kept running our plays,'' Lucas said. "I told them to work because you never know when you will get your chance."