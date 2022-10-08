Cabot hands Conway its first loss





CABOT -- The Cabot Panthers huddled on the turf late Friday, waiting for Coach Scott Reed to finish speaking to a reporter.

The head coach walked toward his team, raised his arms and, with a few short words, sent the Panthers into a frenzy.

Not that he needed to say anything at all.

Fifth-ranked Cabot knocked off No. 2 Conway 35-20 at Panther Stadium, ending a six-game losing skid against the Wampus Cats and remaining unbeaten in 7A-Central play. The Panthers, despite being outgained 327-316, held one of the state's top 10 offenses to just three touchdowns -- well below their season average of 47 points per game.

"This was huge for us," Reed said. "The things that we thought we needed to do to have a chance to win, our kids did. They competed all night [and] our guys just played their hearts out."

Cabot (5-1, 3-0 7A-Central) took a 21-13 advantage into intermission, and after the teams exchanged three-and-outs to start the second half, the Panthers strung together 10 plays over 77 yards, capped by Abe Owen's cross-field pass to a wide-open Gavin Reardon.

That gave the hosts their largest lead of the night at 28-13, but it lasted just a play.

Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo connected with Cris O'Neal and the speedy Wampus Cat wideout did the rest, busting down the sideline for an 84-yard touchdown that cut the Cabot lead to 28-20 with 5:31 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the last time, however, that Conway (5-1, 2-1) would find the end zone.

Following three punts between the two sides, the Wampus Cats fumbled inside their own 20-yard line with 6:35 left. A personal foul then took the ball to the Conway 5, and Panthers running back Evion Jimmerson needed just two carries to score and set the night's final margin at 35-20.

The sequence encapsulated the Wampus Cats' evening. Conway turned the ball over four times and committed 16 penalties for a whopping 166 yards.

"[In league play], you want to protect your home and try to steal ones away," Wampus Cats Coach Keith Fimple said. "But you just don't want to give people those types of opportunities, and when you do that, you're going to get beat."

Jimmerson might've been the closer -- finishing with 15 carries for 100 yards -- but it was his quarterback, Owen, who did much of the heavy lifting. The Cabot senior completed 10 of 16 passes for 76 yards and ran 24 times for 105 more, scoring all three of his team's first-half touchdowns on the ground.

Two of those scores came during the first quarter -- Conway's first three drives ended in a pair of Omolo interceptions and a three-and-out -- and the Panthers never looked back.

"[You have to] seize every opportunity you get," Owen said. "If you don't [capitalize on] that opportunity, it may not come back."

Reed, in recalling a season-opening win against Fayetteville, remarked on how far his team has come over the last month. He hopes there is even more in the tank, but that didn't stop Reed from jumping around with his team in celebration.

Even if Friday's result wasn't a surprise to the Panthers, it provided another jolt of confidence.

"If Conway's the top team in the conference, we're better," Owen said.





Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo scores a touchdown for the Wampus Cats, who had their first loss of the season. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)







Cabot quarterback Abe Owen (center) scores a touchdown Friday at Panther Stadium in Cabot. More photos at arkansasonline.com/108cabotfb (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











Gallery: HS Football: Conway at Cabot







