CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 35, MAGNOLIA 19

MAGNOLIA -- Martavious Thomas had a big night to lead the Cardinals (5-1, 3-0) past the Panthers (5-1, 2-1) in a key 5A-South showdown.

Thomas ran 21 times for 144 yards with a score, and Trent Haygood added an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to spark Fairview.