



DEAR CAR TALK: Growing up, my dad taught me how to do oil changes, and I've been doing them ever since (40 years now).

When he taught me, he would let the car run for a bit to warm up the oil so it would drain out more easily.

Today's cars use an oil that has a very low viscosity rating. So, is running the car prior to an oil change still necessary? — Tom

DEAR READER: Good question — it's not absolutely necessary, but I do think it's desirable.

You're right that oil has gotten thinner (less viscous) over the years. Forty years ago, people were using 10W-40 or even 20W-50 oil. That means the oil behaved like a heavy, 50-weight oil in hot weather and like a 20-weight oil in cold weather.

Now, most cars use 5W-20 or even 0W-20. Because of advances in technology, these oils do a better job of lubricating the engine, while creating less friction and drag on the moving parts. That improves efficiency and fuel economy.

So, if you drained the oil from a cold engine today, you might see more oil come out than would have come out in the 10W-40 days. But, more importantly, oil holds dirt and contaminants in suspension. When a car sits for a long time, some of that dirt can precipitate out. And the whole idea of an oil change is to get the dirt out of your engine, along with the dirty oil.

By running the car for five or 10 minutes, you get the oil to collect and hold in suspension any dirt and debris that's on the inside surfaces of the engine. When you drain out that warm oil, the maximum amount of dirt comes out with it. So, I always run a cold engine for five or 10 minutes before draining out the old oil.

Keep in mind, Tom, the idea is to get the oil warm enough to grab up the dirt but not so hot that you end up in the Shriner's Hospital Burn Unit.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: If you change the mass air flow sensor, do you need to do anything else, or are you good to go? — Leslie

DEAR READER: Generally, you should be good to go, Leslie.

Newer cars need to have sensors paired to the car's computer, so they can speak to each other. But for older cars, it's pretty much plug and drive.

I'm going to guess that your "Check Engine" light came on, Leslie. So, you went to a local auto parts store that offers free scans, right?

They plugged in their scanner, read the error code and told you that you needed a mass air flow sensor. That seems reasonable, particularly if your car is an older one.

The mass air flow sensor reads the mass — or density — of the air that's coming into the engine. Based on that reading, the computer then knows how much gasoline to send into the cylinders, to get the fuel-air mixture right.

If the sensor stops working, the car may run poorly, or it may run rich and overwhelm your catalytic converter (which costs many times more than the sensor). Now, I'm guessing that the guys who did the scan also want to sell you a new mass air flow sensor. And, you're wondering if you can replace it yourself. The answer is probably "yes."

Provided you have the wherewithal to locate it in the engine compartment, you simply unplug the old one, plug in the new one, rotate the fuzzy dice and drive away. But, if it's a newer car, and the "Check Engine" light stays on after you plug in the new part, you'll need to visit a mechanic, who can use his scan tool to introduce the new sensor to the computer.

That's the polite thing to do, Leslie.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



