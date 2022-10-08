Charleston chews on Manfield

MANSFIELD – Charleston had too many offensive weapons for Mansfield to contain.

In a battle of Tigers, Charleston rolled up 390 yards of offense while the defense posted a shutout in a 42-7 victory over Mansfield in 3A-1 Conference play Friday night.

Mansfield's lone score was a record-tying feat. Daniel Burton broke free on a 99-yard kickoff return with 9:28 left in the first half.

According to the Arkansas Activities Association record book, Burton becomes the 10th player to return a kickoff 99 yards. Since any kickoff or punt that reaches the goal line is automatically a touchback, there cannot be 100-yard kickoff or punt return.

The rest of the game, though, was dominated by Charleston (5-1, 3-0), which built a 28-7 halftime lead and never let Mansfield (4-2, 1-2) back into the game.

The Charleston defense allowed just seven first downs and 143 total yards (2 yards rushing, 141 passing).

"Tonight, (the defense) played their butts off," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. "They played hard, they ran to the ball all night long and we got some turnovers. I thought we made some big fourth-down stops in the second half. We also hit them in the backfield and stopped their running game. That put (Mansfield) in long yardage plays and that made it easier to make stops."

Quarterback Brandon Scott finished the game 20-of-25 passing for 264 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception. His main target was Reece Merechka, who had 7 catches for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion catch.

"We like our guys on offense and we go in every week to see where the opponents weaknesses are and who is the best guy to get the ball to," May said. "Last week against Greenland, Sebastain Goana and Ty Jones had a big game. Tonight, it was Reece. Still, seven different guys caught a pass tonight. If we continued to be this balanced, that will bode well for us"

The Tigers built a 28-7 lead thanks in part to the big-play passing of senior quarterback Brandon Scott, who was 13-of-18 passing for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in the the first half.

Charleston opened the scoring when Scott hit Brycen Kindrix for a 29-yard touchdown with 8:47 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

After forcing a Mansfield punt, Merechka capped off a 55-yard, 6-play drive on a 9-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the quarter. The point-after kick failed leaving Charleston with a 13-0 lead.

An interception by Merechka would lead to Charleston's third touchdown of the first half – a 10-play, 74-yard march. On third-and-10 from the Mansfield 13, Scott hit Merechka on a short pass and the junior receiver broke a tackle to get into the end zone for the touchdown. Scott hit Merechka for the 2-point conversion and the lead was 21-0 with 9:44 left before halftime.

Charleston ended the half with a 3-play, 47-yard drive that just took 79 seconds of clock time. Scott hit Brevyn Ketter for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:05 left in the second quarter for the 28-7 advantage.

Merechka added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and reserve back Eli Huck added a 5-yard run with 5:49 left to set the final score.