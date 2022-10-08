Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Springdale welcomes new pastor

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, welcomes new pastor the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, who will lead Sunday morning services on Oct. 9. Services will be both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org.

There will be a reception in Fellowship Hall honoring Pastor Arnold immediately following services.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services. Church van pickup for Sunday services is also available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, have resumed from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Rail Room.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Opportunities for youth/student discipleship include Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., when youth study "LIVE Simple Truths," connecting the dots between Scripture and issues teens face living in the 21st century. These classes will be led by temporary youth coordinator Clayton Wormington.

First Presbyterian Church is partnering with other area churches to bring youth together for activities and worship opportunities. Today, United Campus Ministry is hosting Reformation Rodeo at J.B. Hunt Park from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Join students from UCM and area youth groups for a fun evening of dinner, games and connection.

Thirsty Thursday for women of the church will be Oct. 13 at 5:45 p.m. at Red Lobster in Fayetteville.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., invites friends to the FUPC Fall Fest from 2 to 4 p.m. today in the church parking lot. Bring your families for fun, games and activities including a bouncy slide and pickle ball, plus frosty fall snacks. This will be enjoyable for all ages!

FUPC hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The early service is outside, weather permitting, and the 11 a.m. service is in Fellowship Hall and livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox. At the 4 p.m. service on the third Sunday of each month, a nursery is also provided.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Children's classes meet in Lower Knox. The adult Bible study meets in Calvin 203 and on Zoom. The Thoughtful Christians class meets in the church library and on Zoom. The new Open Door Class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will present a Senior Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18. This is a free event and a day of informative seminars on topics such as identity theft, local scams, community safety and awareness and cyber crimes as well as a Q&A with local law enforcement. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered participants. Please register to ensure a spot by calling 855-0272.

"Trunk or Treat" will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. This is an outdoor event. If it rains, we will have a drive-through area for handing out candy. There will also be a photo opportunity.

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Also Christianity 101 will be at 9:45 in the Library and led by Pastor Hass.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rogers, 905 S. 13th St., meets for worship Sunday at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom with Bible studies at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Childcare is provided.

A Youth Ministry for grades 5-12 is at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by lunch and fellowship.

A food pantry is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.

Information: 636-2230.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., meets on Sundays for Bible study for adults at 9 a.m.; ministry with children at 11:30 a.m.; and youth group at 4 p.m. Worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website. Listen to our new podcast "Listening Matters" under the Good News tab.

Activities open to all: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome.

Thank you to everyone who supported our big church sale on Oct.1.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

