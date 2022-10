CLINTON 38, BAUXITE 35

CLINTON -- The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 38-28 lead through three quarters and held on for the three-point victory against the Miners at Jim Tumlinson Field.

Clinton (5-1, 3-1 4A-4) was led by Brody Emberton. The senior wideout caught 9 passes for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns while also throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass, preventing Bauxite (4-3, 3-2) from extending its winning streak to three games.