Comets outlast Zebras in OT

The Pine Bluff Zebras visited the Mills University Studies Comets on the road at Comet Stadium on Friday night in a highly anticipated matchup between two teams on fire. Mills came out victorious 19-18 in overtime after a very hard fought game.

Mills (7-0, 5-0 in 5A Central) came into this game undefeated, with Pine Bluff (4-2, 3-2 in 5A Central) coming in with only one loss. The first half was slow as both teams seemed to have the same gameplan: Run the ball and milk the clock. There were only three possessions per team in the first half with each one lasting more than 3 minutes except Pine Bluff's last drive, which saw them get the ball with 11 seconds left. The scoring opened with Mills from a short 11 yard pass from Achilles Ringo to Anton Pierce, followed by a sharp drive from the Zebras giving them a 4 yard touchdown run by William Howell and a tie ball game at 6-6.

After the first two drives, it became a defensive battle, with the next score not coming until 11 seconds before halftime by the Comets. After that, no team would score until about 9 minutes left in the fourth with Pine Bluff tying it up.

The offensive and defensive lines from both teams had their hands full, both seeming to have a bend but don't break mentality. The trenches were the focal point of this game.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN...

QJ King recovered a fumble by the Zebras with 19 seconds left in the ball game. This play shifted all the momentum back to Mills in what was a slow game. The crowd erupted after the turnover, which took the game to overtime and an eventual Comet win.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO...

King and Jabrae Shaw. King had exactly 100 yards combined through the ground and air, as well as a key fumble recovery at the end of the game. He also hit the extra point in overtime, which secured the win for the Comets.

Shaw had a huge interception with 2:26 to go in the game stopping a good Pine Bluff drive, as well as the touchdown in overtime that set up the game winning extra point.

NEXT UP

The Pine Bluff Zebras will play White Hall Bulldogs next at home on Friday.

The Mills University Studies Comets will play the Robinson Senators on Oct. 21.