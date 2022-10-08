UAPB welcomes scholar from Indonesia

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries recently welcomed Pande Gde Sasmita Julyantoro, a Fulbright Visiting Scholar from Indonesia.

Julyantoro arrived in early September and will be conducting research at UAPB until the end of November, according to a news release.

"The Fulbright Visiting Scholar program is designed to increase mutual collaborations between the U.S. and other countries," said Amit Sinha, UAPB associate professor of water quality.

Julyantoro is vice dean of the Faculty of Marine Science and Fisheries, Udayana University in Bali province, Indonesia. Prior to that he served as coordinator of the Aquatic Management Resources Study Program at the same university.

He has a doctoral degree in applied biological sciences (aquaculture) from Ghent University in Belgium and a master's degree of science (biology) from Bandung Institute of Technology in Indonesia.

At UAPB, he will be working on a project aimed at understanding the nutrient and microbial dynamics in aquaponic systems and their impact on fish and plants productivity, Sinha said. This aquaponic technique has the potential to reduce the impact of nutrient/mineral waste on the environment by allowing nutrients leaving the fish to be used to grow hydroponic plants.

"There is a rising concern from the fish farmer community in Arkansas that in such aquaponic systems there are not enough soluble mineral elements released by fish to assure healthy, consistent plant growth," Julyantoro said. "Therefore, the primary objective of this project is to test whether supplementing mineral elements in fish feed and/or water can be used to ensure enough soluble minerals are available to the plants."

The scholar believes that the knowledge he gains from his research while at UAPB can be applied to improve fish and plant production in an aquaponic setting.

Simmons among honorees

More than 30 financial institutions in the central region were recently recognized as Elite Lenders by RMI Business Finance of Jefferson City, Mo., for their work in partnering on SBA 504 Business Loans.

Simmons Bank of Pine Bluff was among the 12 banks named as Platinum Elite lenders. Lenders had to maintain a minimum of eight loans to achieve this designation, according to a news release.

RMI Business Finance is an SBA certified development co. (CDC) that delivers the SBA 504 Loan Program. Details: www.rmiinc.org.

Free document shredding event set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean & Beautiful Commission will host a free Community Shred Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Saracen Landing.

Residents may bring paper (limit of 12 boxes per person) for shredding. Remove any plastic or metal and sort it before coming to the event, according to a news release. Razor Shred is providing shredding. Details: (870) 543-4901 or 536--0920.

Sponsors include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter, and First Sisters Outreach Inc.

Locals among UALR ambassadors

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock selected 16 students as ambassadors for the Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Area residents include Daniel Ferguson of Monticello and Conner Capps of White Hall, according to a news release.

Student ambassadors are high-achieving student leaders who serve as mentors, tutors, and peer support for STEM majors at UA Little Rock.

Area Agency slates menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Oct. 10 -- Baked mushroom burger, stewed tomatoes, Au Gratin potatoes, pineapples, and milk.

Oct. 11 -- Homemade chicken soup, broccoli/cauliflower salad, crackers, Jell-O cake, and milk.

Oct. 12 -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic biscuit, orange wedges, and milk.

Oct. 13 -- Open-face roast beef sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit, and milk.

Oct. 14 -- Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn salad, baked chips, banana pudding, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.