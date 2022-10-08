Conway slayings’ suspect arrested

A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two people and the wounding of a third in Conway on Friday evening was arrested hours later after leading police on a chase on Interstate 40, shooting at officers and then and shooting himself, the Conway Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Arkansas State Police troopers, assisting Conway police, arrested 32-year-old Prince Michael Ajetunmobi in a field around 8:30 p.m. after the chase that began about 30 minutes earlier and ended near mile marker 126, the post stated shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said Ajetunmobi fired at officers while he was fleeing on foot but they did not shoot back, and when they found him he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The manhunt began when Conway police got a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. and found a 25-year-old woman wounded near the intersection of U.S. 64 and Salem Road. She was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, and the post did not list her condition.

Responding to a second shooting report at 5:01 p.m., police found a dead 48-year-old woman on Newcastle Drive, the post states.

At 5:10 p.m., a third shooting report led police to the area near Donaghey Avenue and Simms Street, where a 29-year-old man was found dead.

Police soon considered the shootings to be related, and think Ajetunmobi knew all of the victims, an earlier post stated.

The Conway Police Department's spokeswoman could not be reached Friday evening.

Arkansas State Police troopers assisted in the pursuit and eventual arrest of Ajetunmobi, and he was turned over to Conway police's custody, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. He could not provide further details of the shootings Friday night.

The post from Conway police thanked members of Arkansas State Police, the Faulkner County sheriff's office, the University of Central Arkansas Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service's Little Rock division, Little Rock police and the FBI's Little Rock field office for assistance in the pursuit and arrest.

Conway police also warned of misinformation being shared on social media, including in the comments of their post.

One of these rumors was that the University of Central Arkansas campus was locked down as a result of the shootings, which university spokeswoman Fredricka Sharkey said was false.