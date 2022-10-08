Marriage Licenses

Justin Davis, 36, and Brandi Arps, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Douglas Robillard, 65, and Cheryl Hughes, 69, both of Little Rock.

Brandon McGuire, 23, and Gracelyn Graves, 21, both of Little Rock.

Jordan Olivarez, 32, and Landon Bush, 29, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Delgado, 34, and Mya Swedenburg, 31, both of Maumelle.

Haley Williamson, 27, and Jim Turner, 30, both of Sherwood.

Paul Sanchez, 31, and Stephanie Buehler, 30, both of Lake Charles, La.

Divorces

FILED

22-3570. Amanda Novack v. Jonathan Dunn.

22-3571. Austin Brill v. Taylor Brill.

22-3572. Caroline Cook v. Stephen Cook.

22-3573. Shirley Eagle v. Billy Thurmon.

22-3575. Lucas Garcia v. Shann Garcia.

GRANTED

21-158. Frank Talley v. Kimberly Talley.

22-1917. Joni Williams v. Rudolph Edgeston.

22-2378. William Anderson v. Maureen Anderson.

22-2553. Steven Barber v. Jimmie Barber.