Decatur church creates all-purpose trail for everyone to use

DECATUR -- Pastor Neil Dye, several members of his congregation at the Decatur Seventh-day Adventist Church and guests gathered Oct. 2 at the church to cut the ribbon on a new trail they have opened on church property.

The 1.3-mile trail winds through 25 acres the church owns on the hill behind the church building on East Roller Avenue.

Church members have been working for a year on the all-purpose trail which has been opened to the public, and they invite all area walkers, joggers and bicycle riders to use it. Inspiration for the trail came from a congregation member Wes Stabel, who saw a similar trail in California when he visited Weimar University in Weimar, Calif.

Metal signs along the trail are inscribed with Bible verses. Dye said that those who created the trail hope that users would not only get good exercise and enhance their physical health but will read the texts, learn about Jesus and also improve their spiritual health.

The trail was at first covered in gravel, but church members soon realized that the gravel would not remain in place long when rain fell on the hilly sections. They regrouped and gave the trail a second covering, this time with a layer of chip-and-seal paving. It takes a winding course up over the hill and loops back down to the church. Several benches are placed along the way where walkers can rest, meditate, pray and enjoy the scenery.

On Oct. 2, congregation members welcomed visitors near an arch at the head of the trail and served watermelon slices and glasses of lemonade to those who used the trail.