4A-8

DEWITT 32, CROSSETT 22

DEWITT -- DeWitt's Dragons (5-2, 4-1 4A-8) improved its conference record with a win over Crossett (1-5, 1-3 4A-8).

Entering the second quarter tied 7-7, DeWitt outscored Crossett 16-7 to take a 23-14 halftime lead.

The third quarter ended with DeWitt leading 30-22. A safety by the Dragons in the fourth quarter produced the final margin.