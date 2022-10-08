2A-4

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 14, BEARDEN 6

BEARDEN – Jack Harbour returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown to lead Episcopal Collegiate (4-1, 1-1 2A-4) to a road win.

Naaman Jordan also had an interception for the Wildcats, who bounced back after last week's loss to Carlisle. Gray Lee threw for 110 yards and a touchdown while Kollin Robinson carried 15 times for 75 yards for Episcopal Collegiate. Harbour also chipped in with four catches for 43 yards.

Hans Edwards had nine tackles, including a sack, defensively for the Wildcats..