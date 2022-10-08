Federal prosecutors say they shouldn’t be muzzled during Gravette man’s Capitol riot trial

Federal prosecutors say they shouldn't be forced to speak in euphemisms when a Gravette man charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot goes on trial Dec. 12 in the District of Columbia.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett's attorney filed a motion Sept. 22 saying certain language should be excluded from Barnett's trial, including "terrorism," "terrorist," "insurrection," "insurrectionist," "mob," "rioter," "treason," "traitor," "sedition," "conspiracy," "attack on the Capitol," "attack on democracy," "threat to democracy," "attack on Congress," "white supremacy/supremacists," "police were killed," "stun gun" and "other inflammatory language related to groups such as the 'Proud Boys' and 'Oath Keepers,' as well as references to places on the grounds or in the Capitol where he did not go."

Prosecutors filed a response Thursday night saying McBride's motion should be denied.

"The government should not be required to dilute its language and step gingerly around the defendant's crimes," they wrote. "Contrary to the defendant's insinuations, what took place on January 6, 2021, was in fact a riot involving rioters, and an attack on the United States Capitol, the government of the United States, and American democracy."

Barnett, 62, faces felony charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He became widely known after photographs circulated of him sitting with his foot propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite. In a court filing, Barnett's attorney, Joseph D. McBride, said his client has become "the most iconic face of the January Sixth defendants."

The Jan. 6, 2021, riot began as a "Stop the Steal" rally but escalated when some supporters of then-President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

The six-page response was filed Thursday by three assistant U.S. attorneys, Mary L. Dohrmann, Alison B. Prout and Nathaniel K. Whitesel.

"The defendant's motion in limine asks that the Court prevent the government from using language and evidence that accurately establishes and describes the defendant's crimes," they wrote. "The material the defendant seeks to exclude fairly describes the riot, rioters, and his conduct, and the Court should deny his motion."

Citing case law, they wrote that there is no rule requiring the prosecutor to use a euphemism for a crime or preface it by the word "alleged."

"When a prosecutor's comments fairly characterize the offense, fairly characterize the defendant's conduct, and represent fair inferences from the evidence, they are not improper," according to Thursday's filing. "Prosecutors need to use appropriate language -- and not euphemisms -- to describe the nature and gravity of the defendant's conduct."

Regarding McBride's argument that prosecutors shouldn't refer in court to "places on the grounds or in the Capitol" where Barnett didn't go, the prosecutors wrote that "it was the mob's collective action that disrupted Congress."

"Like the defendant, none of the rioters were authorized to enter the Capitol," according to the prosecutors. "Like the defendant, none of them submitted to screening by the U.S. Capitol Police. And law enforcement officer witnesses will explain that, in expelling rioters, they could not distinguish between those rioters who were overtly violent and those who were not: everyone had to leave. This is because law enforcement could not predict who would act violently; any member of the crowd might be a threat to them."

"While a jury will judge the defendant based on his own actions, the context of the defendant's actions will necessarily be placed before them -- that context was a riot."

Prosecutors wrote that "stun gun" is an accurate description of the "ZAP Hike N Strike Stun Gun Walking Stick" that Barnett carried with him into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Mr. Barnett requests also that this Honorable Court order the exclusion of any news reports during and after January 6, 2021, that mention police personnel that died," according to McBride's Sept. 22 motion. "No police were killed by events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and Mr. Barnett was not involved in any violence."

The prosecutors wrote that this is "misleading."

"The government will not make misleading statements regarding the toll of the events of January 6, 2021, on law enforcement officers but should not be precluded from using a phrase (or similar phrase) that, depending on the development of the facts at trial, may become relevant," they wrote.

Three police officers died in the days after the riot, according to The New York Times. Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police, who was attacked by the mob, died the following day of natural causes -- multiple strokes that occurred hours after his confrontation at the Capitol, according to the Washington medical examiner's office. Two other officers died by suicide.

McBride also wrote that Barnett isn't a member of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers or any militia.

"To the extent any such references may substantiate the defendant's state of mind, the riot's collective action, or otherwise 'logically relate to the matters that are at issue in the case,' references to these groups will be relevant, and the Court should not exclude them," the prosecutors wrote in a footnote in Thursday's filing. "For example, in a video recorded by the defendant and posted to Facebook the night before the events of January 6, 2021, the defendant states in part, 'I don't know whether to be happy or disappointed. I mean to be quite honest with you, I'd like to see some Proud Boys out here with us, and at the same time I don't know where Antifa is so, I guess tomorrow will be a new day.'"

"The government should be entitled to give context to this statement of the defendant, which is illustrative of his intent," according to the prosecutors.

Besides Barnett, Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, also faces felony charges in connection with the riot. Stager remains in the District of Columbia jail. He is the only Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas still incarcerated.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville, faces misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 breach.

All three have pleaded innocent.

Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building." He was sentenced to probation and community service.



