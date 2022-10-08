Fordyce pushes back struggling Dollarway

Seeking its first win of the season, the Dollarway Cardinals achieved something they hadn't all season and took a lead against an opponent.

Chandler Blunt's 52-yard scoop-and-score off a bad Fordyce pitch gave the Cardinals long-awaited momentum in a game, but the Redbugs' ground game took control with five rushing touchdowns and led to a 55-14 victory at Cardinal Stadium in the teams' first meeting since 2009.

"We just went back to the things we do best," Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said. "There were some things, first half, as far as the Spread [offense] we were working on. It worked OK. We just had a lot of penalties. That's one thing you have with a young team that doesn't listen very well. Once we went back and just did the things we've been working on, it started working."

Kriston Belin and Jyrique Walker each ran for two touchdowns, and Taylor Poole took back one of three Redbug interceptions 67 yards for a score. Fordyce (5-2, 3-0 in 3A-6), which won two of the past three 2A state championship games, never looked back after taking the lead with 3:46 left before halftime.

The 5-foot-3 Belin rushed for 97 yards and two second-half touchdowns (9 and 13 yards) on 12 carries. He rushed for 50 yards on Fordyce's opening drive of the second half to expand a 14-8 halftime advantage.

"We did second-half adjustments and we worked on what we were supposed to do," Belin said.

Fordyce's dominance overshadowed Jayvian Cain's 132 yards on 19 carries for Dollarway (0-6, 0-3), which is in danger of missing the state playoffs for the first time since 2017. The loss left Coach Martese Henry sitting alone on the Cardinals' bench after the stadium had cleared out, wondering what could have been done differently.

"I'm just sitting here trying to reflect and refocus on what just happened, because we were right there, and all of a sudden, we weren't," Henry said. "I'm just doing a little soul searching myself and what I can do to get our boys going in the right direction because we've got a group of boys -- a great group of young men. They work hard. They're good students with good character. Myself and staff, we've got to find a way to get a win."

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

A roughing-the-passer call against Dollarway on a third-down incompletion extended what would be Fordyce's first scoring drive of the game. Cameron Burks completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Poole to pull the Redbugs within 8-7. Then, after a Dollarway punt, Jyrique Walker gave the Redbugs a 14-8 lead on a 5-yard run late in the second quarter.

It was 21-8 after Belin's first touchdown run, but in one play on the next drive, the Cardinals were within 21-14, thanks to Cain's 50-yard run in which he turned a corner, hurdled over a defender and raced down the home sideline.

That was with 10 minutes to go in the third period, and that's as close as the Cards would come.

Taking a short field after an errant kickoff, Fordyce made it 28-14 after Belin's second touchdown. Poole continued the Redbugs' surge with his long pick-6, and Fordyce cashed in on a bad fourth-down Dollarway snap with Brenton Sledge's 1-yard plunge.

Walker, who rushed 6 times for 41 yards, scored on a 20-yard carry with 1:21 left in the third.

The Redbugs closed the scoring as Jamarcus Cranford took off on a 75-yard catch-and-run from Brenden Simmons.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Fordyce's secondary. Burks, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 93 yards at quarterback, ended Dollarway's opening drive with an interception, and Poole came up with two picks.

NEXT UP ...

Dollarway will travel to Lake Village to take on Lakeside next Friday. Fordyce will host Rison in a game that could determine the Conference 3A-6 title.

Dollarway quarterback D'marion Wallace drops back for a pass against Fordyce on Friday at Cardinal Stadium. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)

