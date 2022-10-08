GAC capsules

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN Noon

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium at Benson-Williams Field, Arkadelphia

RADIO KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG-AM, 1340; KZNG-FM, 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Southwestern Oklahoma State 3-2, 3-2; Ouachita Baptist 5-0, 5-0

COACHES Josh Kirkland (3-2 in first season at Southwestern Oklahoma State and 9-8 in second season overall); Todd Knight (137-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 165-130-2 in 29 seasons overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 13-4

LAST MEETING T.J. Cole ran for 193 yards and Kendel Givens scored three times as Ouachita Baptist sprinted to a 30-10 win on Oct. 9, 2021, in Weatherford, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY The winner of today's battle will receive the Paul Sharp Cup, which honors Southwestern Oklahoma State's late coach who led the team to the 1996 NAIA title. Sharp, whose brother is Ouachita Baptist Athletic Director David Sharp, is a Tiger alumnus. ... Southwestern Oklahoma State has lost three of the last five games between the teams. The Bulldogs were beaten 41-8 in their last trip to Arkadelphia in 2018. ... Ouachita Baptist leads the nation in passing efficiency (205.95), thanks to Riley Harms connecting on 35 of his past 41 pass attempts. ... Quarterback Tylan Morton averages 276.4 yards passing for Southwestern Oklahoma State. ... A victory over the Bulldogs today would lock up a 14th consecutive winning season for Ouachita Baptist. ... Josh Kirkland spent two years at New Mexico Highlands before being hired at Southwestern Oklahoma State in December 2021. ... T.J. Cole is just 7 yards away from eclipsing the 3,000-yard rushing mark for his career with the Tigers.

HENDERSON STATE AT EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.)

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla.

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9, Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 4-1, 4-1; East Central (Okla.) 3-2, 3-2

COACHES Scott Maxfield (121-60 in 17th season at Henderson State and 150-71 in 19 seasons overall); Kris McCullough (3-2 in first season at East Central (Okla.) and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 19-12-1

LAST MEETING Henderson State picked off East Central (Okla.) quarterback Kenny Hrncir three times and opened up a 35-7 halftime lead to cruise 59-24 on Oct. 9, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Scott Maxfield, who's been at the helm for Henderson State for the past 17 seasons, won his 150th game as a head coach when the Reddies beat Southeastern Oklahoma State 31-23 on Oct. 1. ... The game will feature the league's No. 3- (East Central) and No. 4- (Henderson State) ranked defenses. ... East Central (Okla.) was beaten in its first two games of the season but has won three in a row, including last week's 34-22 triumph over Southern Arkansas. ... Henderson State's Xavier Malone, the conference's current co-offensive player of the week, has more than 100 yards receiving in four consecutive games and is tied for first in the country with eight touchdown receptions. He has two scores in each of his past three outings. ... Running back Nemier Herod is averaging more than 130 yards rushing during East Central's current winning streak. ... Jody Easter, a Henderson State freshman, is second in the GAC in kick returns with a 32.8-yard average. ... The Tigers have lost the past three games between the two, including 31-10 when they last played in Ada, Okla., in 2018.

HARDING AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE SNU Football Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding 4-1, 4-1; Southern Nazarene 1-4, 1-4

COACHES Paul Simmons (45-12 in 5th season at Harding and overall); Dustin Hada (3-17 in 3rd season at Southern Nazarene and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 8-1

LAST MEETING Eleven players ran for at least 10 yards each to power Harding to a dominant 49-10 rout on Oct. 9, 2021, in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY Harding has a pair of important games coming up after today's matchup in Oklahoma. The Bisons will host Henderson State on Oct. 15 and then travel Arkansas-Monticello on Oct. 22. ... Southern Nazarene's only win in the series occurred at First Security Stadium in 2017 when it went out and won 28-27. ... The Bisons continue to lead NCAA Division II in rushing with 325.2 yards per game. ... The Crimson Storm are the eighth best in the conference in rushing defense, allowing just over 243 yards. ... Kage Citty is the only Harding player with more than two catches on the year. The senior has caught 7 passes for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... Quarterback Gage Porter has completed 58% (47 of 81) of his passes for 549 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception, but he leads the GAC in rushing with 713 yards on 98 attempts with 8 scores. ... Elijah Calhoun has a team-high 41 tackles for the Crimson Storm while Josh Johnson is tied for second in the league in interceptions with 3.

NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Northwestern Oklahoma State 0-5, 0-5; Arkansas-Monticello 3-2, 3-2

COACHES Matt Walter (22-49 in 8th season at Northwestern Oklahoma State and overall); Hud Jackson (42-73 in 11th season at Arkansas-Monticello and overall)

SERIES Arkansas-Monticello leads 6-5

LAST MEETING Arkansas-Monticello overcame a 17-7 deficit to beat Northwestern Oklahoma State 42-23 on Oct. 9, 2021, in Alva, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY This game equates to a must-win for Arkansas-Monticello as it pertains to its hopes of winning the conference. The Boll Weevils will play Ouachita Baptist and Harding in consecutive weeks, starting Oct. 15. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State has come out on the losing end in seven of its last eight games. ... Arkansas-Monticello quarterback Demilon Brown is rated No. 7 in total offense nationally (325.4 yds/game) and 17th in rushing (112 yds/game). ... The Rangers allow 507.7 yards per game, which is last in the GAC. They're also last in scoring offense (20.3 pts/game) and scoring defense (47.5 pts/game). ... Darian Gill had 94 yards on 11 carries last week for Northwestern Oklahoma State in its 41-point defeat to No. 5 Ouachita Baptist. ... The Boll Weevils have beaten the Rangers in three of their last four meetings. Northwestern Oklahoma State did win 28-0 in their previous encounter in Alva, Okla., in 2019 ... Tanner Clarkson has a 61% (100 of 164) completion rate with 1,218 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Rangers.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 2-3, 2-3; Southeastern Oklahoma State 2-3, 2-3

COACHES Brad Smiley (2-3 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall); Tyler Fenwick (12-15 in third season at Southeastern Oklahoma State and 49-45 in 10 seasons overall)

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 23-19-3

LAST MEETING A 316-yard passing performance from Daulton Hatley allowed Southeastern Oklahoma State to post a 38-24 victory on Oct. 9, 2021, in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY The last time the teams played in Durant, Okla., Southern Arkansas was shut out 21-0 in 2018. The Muleriders haven't won a road game against Southeastern Oklahoma State since 2012. ... Savage Storm quarterback Daulton Hatley is third in the nation in passing yards per game (333.8), a mark that leads the conference. His top receiver, Marquis Gray, has a GAC-high 41 catches for 750 yards and 6 touchdowns. ... Jariq Scales is coming off a 173-yard rushing outing for Southern Arkansas. He also scored twice in that 34-22 loss to East Central (Okla). ... Southeastern Oklahoma State's Maalik Hall has six tackles for losses this season. ... The Muleriders won't play another home game until Nov. 5 against Southern Nazarene. ... The Savage Storm have lost three of their past four games since beating Arkansas Tech in their opener. ... Southern Arkansas' Jacob Berry is tops in the conference with 52 total tackles.

ARKANSAS TECH AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 2-3, 2-3; Oklahoma Baptist 1-4, 1-4

COACHES Kyle Shipp (9-18 in third season at Arkansas Tech); Chris Jensen (39-55 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 5-3-1

LAST MEETING Jordan Edington scored on a 2-yard run with 42 seconds remaining in the game to send Arkansas Tech to a 38-35 victory on Oct. 9, 2021, in Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY Jack Grissom has taken over for Taye Gatewood as Arkansas Tech's starting quarterback. The senior threw for 184 yards last week in the team's win over Southern Nazarene. ... Oklahoma Baptist has two players with at least 244 yards rushing. E.J. Moore leads the way with 260 yards and Buddy Bizzell is second with 244. The duo has combined to score 6 touchdowns. ... Devontae Dean rushed for 165 yards and 2 first-half touchdowns a week ago for Arkansas Tech. ... The Bison have lost three of the past four matchups, but Oklahoma Baptist did gain a 43-31 win in Russellville in 2019. ... Dayton Wolfe, who's thrown for 827 yards, has 5 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions for the Bison. ... Tyrus Fort continues to lead the league in tackles per game for Arkansas Tech with a 9.3 average. Twenty-five of his stops have been solo. ... Receiver Keilahn Harris leads Oklahoma Baptist with 35 receptions for 565 yards and 4 touchdowns.