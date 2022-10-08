Garbage contract feud added to Jackson’s troubles

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that garbage collection will cease after today unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.

Lumumba and the Jackson City Council have been feuding for several months over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 people.

The trash clash continued even as most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late August and early September because torrential rainfall exacerbated problems with the city’s main water treatment plant.

Crews are still making emergency repairs to the plant and questions remain about the water in a city where 80% of the residents are Black and a quarter live in poverty.

The council voted multiple times against awarding the garbage contract to a New Orleans-based company, Richard’s Disposal. The mayor said the company had submitted the lowest and best bid. Council members said they thought the previous provider, Houston-based Waste Management Inc., had a better bid.