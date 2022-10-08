Golden Lions healing up for Tigers





If a quarterback mystery remains going into today's University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff homecoming game, it's not who the starting quarterback is, but whether he'll be ready to start.

Lefty Skyler Perry plans on it, after missing last week's start at Southern University with an injury to his non-throwing hand the week before at Alcorn State University, where he played the entire game. Perry said the miss was a game-time decision.

"I'm still feeling great," Perry said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm still rehabbing a little bit, coming up for homecoming."

Perry said he was "back at it" this week in hopes of playing in his 40th career game with the Golden Lions (2-3, 0-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have lost three in a row overall and four straight conference games since beating Grambling State University last Nov. 6.

"No fall off, just taking the necessary precautions to make my body feel better," the New Orleans native said. "Coach has been checking up on me and things like that, so we're looking to put on a show for homecoming."

Today, Texas Southern University (1-4, 1-2) will visit Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium for a 2 p.m. kickoff, the Golden Lions' first start other than 6 p.m. this season.

UAPB utilized sophomore Jalen Macon and freshman Chancellor Edwards in last week's 59-3 loss, but the pair combined to commit five turnovers (four interceptions and a fumble). Macon is out indefinitely with an apparent right-leg injury and is awaiting results of an MRI.

The Lions have a fourth quarterback in sophomore Mekhi Hagens, who has yet to record a stat this year.

Dressed out last week, Perry urged on his backups by "being their biggest fan." Quarterback coach Kendrick Nord has taken a similar approach.

"Just keep them encouraged," he said. "Those young guys came in and did some good things, but at the end of the day, you can't turn the ball over. That costs you games. I thought we turned the ball over entirely too much."

BAHR TO DEFENSE: BE CALM IN STORM

Injuries to three UAPB linebackers seem to hamper defensive efforts last week as well. Linebackers coach Jake Bahr said Monroe Beard, Timon Akins and Isaac Peppers will be a game-time decision today, but all three have made progress. Peppers, a past starter, has seen plenty of time in a reserve role this year.

"They're attacking treatment right now and trying to get back in it," Bahr said. "They're doing a really good job coaching these younger guys, and these younger guys have been taking reps for the past four weeks now."

Rylan Woods and Mike Riley moved into starting roles last week.

UAPB will face a serious task in slowing down a Texas Southern offense led by sophomore quarterback Andrew Body (68-of-119 passing, 803 yards, 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions), who ranks fifth in the SWAC in total offense with 198.6 yards per game.

The defense is looking for answers after giving up 160 points the past three games. Aside from a 76-3 win over North American University, 38 against Alcorn was the fewest UAPB has given up this year.

"The biggest thing is just doing their job," Bahr said. "I tell them all the time, be the calm in the storm and take it in a little bit at a time. When all the craziness and the hooping and the hollering for homecoming and everything happens, be the calm in the storm, look at what you're supposed to look at, do your job and look at you."

SERIES HISTORY AND MATCHUP

Texas Southern leads UAPB 27-20-1 all-time and ended a two-game slide to the Lions last Oct. 30 with a 59-17 win in Houston.

After coming up short against Alabama State University last week, the Tigers are looking to spark a turnaround of their own.

"We've learned quite a bit playing a lot of freshman guys last year and we're playing a large group of redshirt freshmen and sophomores this year," third-year Tigers Coach Clarence McKinney said. "We brought in a lot of talented kids who are used to winning, and I think they're gaining experience at this level. The sky is the limit for us."

UAPB ranks third among SWAC teams in offense at 31 points per game, well ahead of Texas Southern's 17.4. The Tigers have been better on defense, holding teams to 23.2 points and 450.8 total yards per game, compared to the Lions' 41 points and 453.8 yards per game allowed.

The Lions have a 357.6-333 edge in total yards per game.

GILLAN'S OWN HOMECOMING

While the Golden Lions tangle with the Houston-based Tigers, a former Lion is enjoying a double-homecoming weekend of a sort halfway around the world from Pine Bluff.

Punter Jamie Gillan is a native Scotlander who played four seasons at UAPB (2015-18) before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He is heading back to the United Kingdom with the New York Giants, who will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at 8:30 a.m. Sunday (2:30 p.m. London) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

The Associated Press on Friday released a story on Gillan's return to the U.K. and his thoughts on playing in Pine Bluff after finishing high school in Maryland, where he reportedly earned the nickname "Scottish Hammer." The story appears on ESPN.com.

"Although I am grounded, it was a very grounding experience for four years there, especially with some of the guys I played with, the backgrounds they came from, only made me appreciate everything that my family provided for me that much more over the years," Gillan told the AP. "It was a different four years. It was tough in certain areas, but it made me who I am right now. It was great."

Gillan spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and was signed to the Giants in February. He has averaged 45.5 yards per punt for his career.

SWAC standings and schedule

Eastern Division; Conf.; Over.

Jackson State; 2-0; 4-0

Florida A&M; 2-1; 3-2

Alabama State; 1-1; 3-2

Bethune-Cookman; 1-1; 1-3

Alabama A&M; 1-1; 1-4

Miss. Valley State; 0-2; 0-5

Western Division; Conf.; Over.

Prairie View A&M; 3-0; 3-2

Alcorn State; 1-0; 2-2

Southern; 1-1; 2-2

Texas Southern; 1-2; 1-4

UAPB; 0-2; 2-3

Grambling State; 0-2; 1-4

Today’s games

Florida A&M at S.C. State, noon

Grambling State at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m. (HBCU GO)

Texas Southern at UAPB (homecoming), 2 p.m. (uapblionsroar.com/watch)

Jackson State at Alabama State, 2 p.m. (ESPN3.com)

Southern at Prairie View A&M, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee State, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Miss. Valley State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)



