Golden Lions still bitten by injury bug

PINE BLUFF -- Score comparisons never tell a full story. However, they do play roles in the assessment of potential outcomes.

As an example, Texas Southern defeated Southern University 24-0 two Saturdays ago. Last Saturday, Southern defeated the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-3. If a complete tale was told by those scores, the next game for Texas Southern and UAPB might not turn out well for the latter.

UAPB (2-3, 0-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) will host Texas Southern (1-4, 1-2) at Simmons Bank Field today. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

"Texas Southern is better than their record," UAPB Coach Doc Gamble said. "They had a great plan against Southern, but nobody's a cakewalk."

Texas Southern is led by sophomore quarterback Andrew Body, who has passed for 803 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 starts. He has rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

"He's pretty good, now," Gamble said. "He did a number on us last year. He's a dual threat, and yeah, he did a number on us. He's a good player."

Body passed for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns and rushed for 121 yards and 1 touchdown in Texas Southern's home-field 59-17 victory over UAPB last season in Houston, Texas.

Significant factors in UAPB's loss at Southern last Saturday in Baton Rouge were at least five injuries from UAPB's 38-21 loss at Alcorn State on Sept. 24. Those injuries kept from the Southern matchup starting sophomore quarterback Tyler Perry, the team's top passer, sophomore running back and leading rusher Kayvon Britten, and three starting linebackers, including senior Isaac Peppers, UAPB's top tackler with 27 this season.

Gamble said at least Perry and Britten should be available today.

"[We've] got to figure out how to play through our injuries to our top dudes," Gamble said. "We got an adjustment to make there, which we are doing. Alcorn was a very physical game. We had a lot of guys beat up, and we haven't had a bye week. We need a bye week to let guys heal."

Possible UAPB starters at quarterback are Perry, freshman Jalen Macon, and freshman Chancellor Edwards. Perry has passed for 611 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions in four starts.

Gamble said recent experience should help his backup quarterbacks.

"There's a lot of difference between practice and games," Gamble said. "In practice, [Macon] looks fabulous. In games, he looks like a freshman, and then we had to play our other freshman against Southern. They combined for five turnovers, especially in the second quarter. That's when it got away from us."

Gamble said he struggled in his first start at quarterback for North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D.

"You only get used to playing in games by playing in games," Gamble said. "Macon and Sklyer graded out the same in their first starts. Skyler graded out very low his first start. Those things come with experience.

"In my first game, I threw five interceptions. It was the worst feeling in the world. It was the first time I ever went back to my room and called mama. I felt like I'd let the whole team down."

Gamble said his players remain confident and eager to excel.

"We're ready to go," he said. "We're ready to go."



