Good appetite

America's plate is filled with "areas of need" these days.

One that tends to get overlooked, despite hanging out there in the open, is the rise of type 2 diabetes, which many medical researchers consider to be at epidemic stage.

The CDC estimates that one in seven Americans suffers from type 2 diabetes. Those numbers are expected to keep climbing. From 1958 to 2015, the number of diagnosed diabetics in America, all but a fraction of them type 2, rose from 0.93 percent to 7.4 percent.

In Arkansas, around 360,000 people--one in 6.75--suffer from diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. And maybe 800,000 or more have pre-diabetes.

As Americans consume more processed and sugary foods and drinks, type 2 diabetes has claimed a more prominent place on the cultural stage. Moderation has become a lost art.

A quick diabetes primer: Type 2 diabetics (adult onset) suffer from insulin resistance. Glucose that enters the bloodstream resists insulin, which is tasked with guiding the glucose and all its accompanying energy into body cells where it's needed. Type 1 diabetics (juvenile onset) is an auto-immune disease in which the pancreas no longer produces insulin at all, making daily artificial infusions (shots, insulin pump) necessary to survive. (Sometimes, type 2 diabetes can morph into type 1.)

Type 2 diabetics rely primarily on diet and oral meds to control their blood sugar levels. Diets overloaded with sugar can lead to type 2 diabetes, and Americans love sugar. Many Americans find themselves unable to afford healthy food options or are without access to it.

Earlier this year, a group of medical researchers led by Dr. Dean Schillinger of the University of California-San Francisco, submitted a report on diabetes to Congress, the first of its kind since 1975. It included recommendations that amounted to elements of social engineering: establishment of a national policy office, greater involvement from federal agencies regulating housing and urban growth, and, here we go again, punitive taxes on soft drink manufacturers.

The point is clear. Americans are bringing type 2 diabetes on themselves. Diabetes costs the U.S. $237 billion annually, The New York Times reports, with about $90 billion lost due to reduced productivity.

The report included some common-sense ideas: improved nutrition labeling; clear guidance from the government on the link between drinks sweetened with sugar and diabetes; and subsidies for farmers to grow more healthy foods, making them more affordable.

A date will never taste as good as a nacho cheese Dorito, nor a trail bar as glorious as a frosted brown-sugar cinnamon Pop-Tart. Facts is facts. Ultimately, Americans must accept some personal responsibility. And the choice to do so, or not, is a distinctly American ideal.

A 53-year-old New York woman, a type 2 diabetic, told The New York Times:

"I used to drink a three-liter soda every day. It was a ritual. I had to have my soda. So I had to get rid of that. I didn't know it was bad for me." [Editor's note: Soda is Northern for Coke.]

At some point, the light clicked on for her.

Without restructuring the federal government or levying punitive taxes on another industry selling legal products, surely enhanced education and awareness, as well as addressing the very real problem of food deserts in America, could help do the trick.

Anti-smoking media campaigns had an impact. The CDC reports the percentage of smokers in the U.S. population dropped from 20.9 percent in 2005 to 12.5 percent in 2020.

Dr. Schillinger in The Times: "Our entire society is perfectly designed to create type 2 diabetes. We have to disrupt that."

Food for thought. Healthy food, at that.