Haiti asking for foreign intervention

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press Friday.

The official, who was not authorized to speak about the issue publicly, said a formal request in writing has not yet been submitted. It wasn't clear if the request would mean the activation of United Nations peacekeeping troops, whose mission ended five years ago after a troubled 11 years in Haiti.

U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Friday the U.S. is considering a request for a humanitarian corridor to restore the distribution of fuel within Haiti and coordinating with Haiti's prime minister and other international partners to determine how to provide additional support.

Patel would not address the issue of where the troops to enforce the corridor might come from, saying that consideration was still in an early stage.

Many Haitians have rejected the idea of another international intervention, noting that U.N. peacekeepers were accused of sexual assault and sparked a cholera epidemic more than a decade ago that killed nearly 10,000 people.

"We have been through so many [interventions] and nothing has been solved," said Mathias Pierre, Haiti's former elections minister.

Pierre called on the U.S. government to further equip police officers so they have more weapons and the ability to run intelligence on gangs.

"It's not an army they're facing," he said. "They're facing gangs located in poor areas and using the population as shields to protect themselves."

Haiti's National Police has struggled to control gangs with its limited resources and chronic understaffing, with only some 12,800 active officers for a country of more than 11 million people.

The gangs have only grown more powerful since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

As the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed on the request for foreign armed forces, his office issued a statement asserting that he has not resigned.

Haiti was paralyzed for nearly a month after gangs surrounded a large fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, refusing to budge until Henry steps down.

As a result, crews can't distribute about 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site.

Protesters also have blocked roads after Henry announced in September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel, leading to sharp price increases.

Gas stations are shuttered, hospitals have cut back on critical services and businesses have curtailed their hours.

The U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Office in Haiti proposed Wednesday a "humanitarian corridor" to allow fuel and aid to those in need.

"The most vulnerable people are the first to suffer from the blockage," the U.N. said.

At least 13 U.S. congressional leaders have demanded that the Biden administration stop showing that it is backing Henry and suspend all deportations "given the extreme physical security risks and dire humanitarian situation."

Henry has stressed that he plans to organize general elections as soon as the violence quells.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.