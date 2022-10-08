4A-2

HARDING ACADEMY 41, BALD KNOB 12

SEARCY -- Heath Griffin scored four rushing touchdowns to give Harding Academy (5-0, 3-0 4A-2) a conference victory over Bald Knob (2-4, 1-1 4A-2).

After a scoreless first quarter, Kyle Ferrie kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Harding Academy a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. Griffin padded the Wildcats' lead with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Ferrie's PAT made it 10-0.

Bald Knob responded with a touchdown pass. The two-point conversion attempt failed, cutting Harding Academy's lead to 10-6, but the Bulldogs took the lead with a 3-yard touchdown pass for their final score.

Ferrie kicked a 54-yard field goal to give Harding a 13-12 lead at the half.

In the second half, Griffin scored three touchdowns runs (4, 2, 1).