2A-4

HAZEN 51, ENGLAND 8

ENGLAND -- Hazen's Hornets (6-0, 3-0 2A-4) struck from the air and on the ground repeatedly Friday to claim a conference road win over England (3-3, 1-2).

The Hornets stung early, taking a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns and one through the air. Hazen converted 3-of-3 two-point conversions.

Hazen added 20 points in the second quarter to take a 44-0 lead into halftime.

England posted its only score in the third quarter with a passing touchdown and a two-point conversion.