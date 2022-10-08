High school football scores

Friday's games
7A-Central
Bryant 42, LR Central 0
Cabot 35, Conway 20
FS Northside 36, Jonesboro 28
North Little Rock 50, LR Southwest 6
7A-West
Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 7
Bentonville West 34, Rogers 21
Fayetteville 60, FS Southside 20^
Springdale Har-Ber 49, Springdale 14
6A-East
Benton 58, Greene County Tech 0
LR Catholic 21, Sheridan 7
Marion 57, Searcy 28
Sylvan Hills 19, Jacksonville 14
West Memphis 37, El Dorado 30
6A-West
Lake Hamilton 33, Greenbrier 14
LR Christian 45, Mountain Home 13
Pulaski Academy 64, Siloam Springs 17
Russellville 28, Van Buren 21
5A-Central
Joe T. Robinson 35, Maumelle 30
Mills 19, Pine Bluff 18, OT
Vilonia 17, Beebe 14
White Hall 21, Morrilton 20
5A-East
Batesville 37, Forrest City 6
Nettleton 35, Paragould 0
Southside Batesville 28, Brookland 3
Valley View 21, Wynne 20, OT
5A-South
Camden Fairview 35, Magnolia 19
Hot Springs 42, De Queen 7
LR Parkview 47, Hope 21*
Texarkana 39, Hot Springs Lakeside 31
5A-West
Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7
Farmington 58, Dardanelle 14
Prairie Grove 30, Clarksville 6
Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 14
4A-1
Elkins 56, Berryville 7
Gentry 48, Green Forest 8
Gravette 43, Huntsville 14
Ozark 64, Lincoln 21
4A-2
Harding Academy 41, Bald Knob 12
Lonoke 34, Cave City 21
Stuttgart 35, Riverview 7
4A-3
Blytheville 64, Highland 36
Gosnell 26, Trumann 20
Pocahontas 49, Harrisburg 21
Rivercrest 42, Jonesboro Westside 14
4A-4
Benton Harmony Grove 41, Dover 6
Clinton 38, Bauxite 35
Lamar 36, Mayflower 21
Pottsville 35, Central Arkansas Christian 34
4A-7
Malvern 48, Ashdown 21
Nashville 40, Mena 7
4A-8
DeWitt 32, Crossett 22
Monticello 16, Hamburg 7
Star City 43, Helena-West Helena 8
Warren 35, Dumas 0
3A-1
Booneville 55, Greenland 21
Cedarville 18, Hackett 12
Charleston 42, Mansfield 7
Lavaca 31, West Fork 7
3A-2
Melbourne 43, Salem 21
Newport 52, Atkins 6
Quitman 54, Yellville-Summit 16
3A-3
Hoxie 42, Corning 0
Osceola 48, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Walnut Ridge 44, Piggott 0
3A-4
Centerpoint 28, Magnet Cove 10
Glen Rose 33, Bismarck 18
Jessieville 50, Paris 21
3A-5
Prescott 56, Fouke 7
Smackover 28, Junction City 26
3A-6
Fordyce 61, Pine Bluff Dollarway 14
Lake Village 33, Drew Central 22
Rison 36, Camden Harmony Grove 15
2A-1
Bigelow 36, Hector 7
Conway Christian 39, Decatur 0
Mountainburg at Magazine
2A-2
Clarendon 20, McCrory 6
Des Arc 38, Marked Tree 14
Earle 44, Marianna 0
East Poinsett County 44, Cross County 12
2A-3
Dierks 20, Mineral Springs 8
Mount Ida 72, Lafayette County 34
Poyen 42, Foreman 0
2A-4
Hampton 58, Baptist Prep 20
Hazen 51, England 8
Episcopal Collegiate at Bearden
Nonconference
Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest 38, Parkers Chapel 22
Murfreesboro 22, Horatio 8
EIGHT-MAN
2A-North
KIPP Delta at Izard County, ppd.
Rector at Brinkley, ppd.
2A-South
Mountain Pine 40, Spring Hill 32
Strong 26, Marvell-Elaine 14
Woodlawn 57, Hermitage 0
3A
Cedar Ridge 40, Marshall 22
Fountain Lake 41, Subiaco Academy 34
Genoa Central 56, Rose Bud 6
Mountain View 72, Cutter-Morning Star 32
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
^At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville