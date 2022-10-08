Sections
High school football scores

Today at 2:20 a.m.

Friday's games

7A-Central

Bryant 42, LR Central 0

Cabot 35, Conway 20

FS Northside 36, Jonesboro 28

North Little Rock 50, LR Southwest 6

7A-West

Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 7

Bentonville West 34, Rogers 21

Fayetteville 60, FS Southside 20^

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Springdale 14

6A-East

Benton 58, Greene County Tech 0

LR Catholic 21, Sheridan 7

Marion 57, Searcy 28

Sylvan Hills 19, Jacksonville 14

West Memphis 37, El Dorado 30

6A-West

Lake Hamilton 33, Greenbrier 14

LR Christian 45, Mountain Home 13

Pulaski Academy 64, Siloam Springs 17

Russellville 28, Van Buren 21

5A-Central

Joe T. Robinson 35, Maumelle 30

Mills 19, Pine Bluff 18, OT

Vilonia 17, Beebe 14

White Hall 21, Morrilton 20

5A-East

Batesville 37, Forrest City 6

Nettleton 35, Paragould 0

Southside Batesville 28, Brookland 3

Valley View 21, Wynne 20, OT

5A-South

Camden Fairview 35, Magnolia 19

Hot Springs 42, De Queen 7

LR Parkview 47, Hope 21*

Texarkana 39, Hot Springs Lakeside 31

5A-West

Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7

Farmington 58, Dardanelle 14

Prairie Grove 30, Clarksville 6

Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 14

4A-1

Elkins 56, Berryville 7

Gentry 48, Green Forest 8

Gravette 43, Huntsville 14

Ozark 64, Lincoln 21

4A-2

Harding Academy 41, Bald Knob 12

Lonoke 34, Cave City 21

Stuttgart 35, Riverview 7

4A-3

Blytheville 64, Highland 36

Gosnell 26, Trumann 20

Pocahontas 49, Harrisburg 21

Rivercrest 42, Jonesboro Westside 14

4A-4

Benton Harmony Grove 41, Dover 6

Clinton 38, Bauxite 35

Lamar 36, Mayflower 21

Pottsville 35, Central Arkansas Christian 34

4A-7

Malvern 48, Ashdown 21

Nashville 40, Mena 7

4A-8

DeWitt 32, Crossett 22

Monticello 16, Hamburg 7

Star City 43, Helena-West Helena 8

Warren 35, Dumas 0

3A-1

Booneville 55, Greenland 21

Cedarville 18, Hackett 12

Charleston 42, Mansfield 7

Lavaca 31, West Fork 7

3A-2

Melbourne 43, Salem 21

Newport 52, Atkins 6

Quitman 54, Yellville-Summit 16

3A-3

Hoxie 42, Corning 0

Osceola 48, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Walnut Ridge 44, Piggott 0

3A-4

Centerpoint 28, Magnet Cove 10

Glen Rose 33, Bismarck 18

Jessieville 50, Paris 21

3A-5

Prescott 56, Fouke 7

Smackover 28, Junction City 26

3A-6

Fordyce 61, Pine Bluff Dollarway 14

Lake Village 33, Drew Central 22

Rison 36, Camden Harmony Grove 15

2A-1

Bigelow 36, Hector 7

Conway Christian 39, Decatur 0

Mountainburg at Magazine

2A-2

Clarendon 20, McCrory 6

Des Arc 38, Marked Tree 14

Earle 44, Marianna 0

East Poinsett County 44, Cross County 12

2A-3

Dierks 20, Mineral Springs 8

Mount Ida 72, Lafayette County 34

Poyen 42, Foreman 0

2A-4

Hampton 58, Baptist Prep 20

Hazen 51, England 8

Episcopal Collegiate at Bearden

Nonconference

Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest 38, Parkers Chapel 22

Murfreesboro 22, Horatio 8

EIGHT-MAN

2A-North

KIPP Delta at Izard County, ppd.

Rector at Brinkley, ppd.

2A-South

Mountain Pine 40, Spring Hill 32

Strong 26, Marvell-Elaine 14

Woodlawn 57, Hermitage 0

3A

Cedar Ridge 40, Marshall 22

Fountain Lake 41, Subiaco Academy 34

Genoa Central 56, Rose Bud 6

Mountain View 72, Cutter-Morning Star 32

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

^At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Print Headline: High school football scores

