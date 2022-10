HOXIE 42, CORNING 0

CORNING -- Sage Treadwell threw three touchdown passes to Kayden Glenn, and the Mustangs (4-2, 2-0) rolled to a 3A-3 win over the Bobcats (1-6, 0-3).

Glenn hauled in four passes for 94 yards. His touchdown catches went for 36, 27 and 7 yards.

Prechton Wilkerson and Camden Brooks added TD runs for Hoxie, which led 42-0 at the half.

Wilkerson ran 11 times for 63 yards. Treadwell added a 19-yard scoring toss to Jake Jones.