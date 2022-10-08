• Calvin Bautista of Queens, N.Y., was charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons on a bus crossing the U.S.-Canadian border, carrying the rather dangerous creatures in his pants.

• Abdul Rahman of Murrieta, Calif., and a Houston woman were indicted after a jaguar cub was illegally bought, sold, transported and ultimately abandoned at an animal sanctuary when concerns were raised "about having a juvenile jaguar and a newborn infant in the same house."

• Jared Trainor, a surfer in Humboldt County, Calif., is recovering from a shark attack that left 19-inch bites on his right thigh and leg, recalling that he grabbed the attacker's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let go and swam away.

• Brian Nelson of the Treasury Department said wildlife trafficking groups perpetuate corruption and illicit finance as the U.S. hit Teo Boon Ching of Malaysia and a criminal ring with sanctions over the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens.

• Jeff Zarrinnam of the Hollywood Sign Trust said it not only represents "the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world," as the iconic 45-foot-tall sign gets a pressure wash, rust removal and fresh paint.

• Nora Miller, president of Mississippi University for Women, says it's time the school considers a more inclusive name, as it's been enrolling men for 40 years, but previous attempts have prompted strong backlash from alumni.

• Doreen Osumi, superintendent of California's Yuba City school district, says it wasn't a prank and it wasn't funny, but rather "disgraceful" and "unacceptable," and River Valley High will forfeit the rest of its varsity football season after players were captured on video amid a "slave auction" of Black teammates.

• De'Monte Anderson, 27, of Decatur, Ga., was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murdering his girlfriend's ride-share driver, whom he shot after accusing her of having an affair with the 58-year-old man.

• Wes Moore, a Maryland gubernatorial hopeful, paid a $21,200 Baltimore water bill after a news outlet reported the way-overdue sum, with his campaign saying he and his wife had been unaware and "paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges."