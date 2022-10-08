Jackson making his mark like he did as a prep star

FAYETTEVILLE — David Petroff regularly allows his players to stand up and speak about what is on their minds the day following a scrimmage or a Friday night football game.

The Royse City (Texas) High School football coach views that time as an opportunity for those on his roster to air grievances, voice any concerns or celebrate the play of others and the team. When the meeting concludes, Petroff flips the script to the week ahead.

In 2019, Ketron Jackson was the new kid at Royse City. Petroff recalls that Jackson was quiet in his first few weeks at the school and with the football team, and he wondered to himself how the receiver would settle in.

He got his answer roughly three weeks after the Bulldogs began practice.

Likely to the surprise of many in the room, Jackson took center stage in Royse City’s weekend team meeting. In that moment he detailed his goals and main focuses for the upcoming season.

Once Jackson said his piece, Petroff knew the newcomer was not only a program fit, but would stand out on because of his leadership qualities alone.

“He talked about the team, talked about winning and being successful,” Petroff said. “He said that’s what he was here for. He’s not worried about stats or anything like that and hopes that nobody else is worried about that, too. He wants us to be successful and make the playoffs and things like that.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, that says a lot from a receiver moving over.’ He already had a couple of offers, but his main thing was our success. That kind of set the tone for everybody else.”

And he backed up his words through actions and play on the field. Royse City again went 9-3 during Jackson’s junior season, and the Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Class 5A D2 playoffs.

The following year, they finished 5-4 overall. In two seasons, according to MaxPreps, Jackson totaled 102 catches for 1,731 yards and 16 touchdowns at receiver.

Prior to Jackson’s arrival at Royse City, Petroff’s offense, he said, threw the football roughly eight times per game. With Jackson on the perimeter, the coach estimated pass attempts rose to between 25 and 28 per game. Jackson was a program changer in every sense of the word.

“Picture him playing against high school kids,” Petroff said. “He was a man amongst boys. It was just like, there were times where the quarterback is coached up to read certain things and I’m like, ‘I don’t care what your read tells you.’ I’m a defensive guy. ‘Throw the ball to him, OK? If they’re single covering him, he’s open. Just let him go make a play.’

“I was like, ‘We need to quit all this other stuff and just throw him the damn ball.’ When you have a player like that, especially when you’re a high school guy, and you don’t get him the ball, you’re not very smart.”

The Razorbacks have been wise in recent weeks in getting Jackson touches, too. In back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Alabama, he tallied Arkansas’ first touchdown and caught a combined five passes for 80 yards.

Jackson, in the first three games of the season, had three receptions for 71 yards, and 64 came on a deep ball from quarterback KJ Jefferson against Missouri State. As the Razorbacks were without receiver Warren Thompson against the Crimson Tide, Jackson assumed a larger role.

At times he looked the part of Arkansas’ top target and the highest-rated player in the Razorbacks’ 2021 recruiting haul. Star tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders labeled Jackson a quiet go-getter after last Saturday’s game, and right tackle Dalton Wagner heaped praise on him, too.

“He doesn’t say much, but his actions speak a lot louder than his words do,” Wagner added. “I was very excited to see him have the game he had. In the future, against all the future opponents we’re about to have in this next stretch, I think he’s going to have to really shine for us.”

For Petroff, Jackson did just that on a near-weekly basis. Eight times as a junior he caught at least five passes, and in three games he topped the 100-yard mark. In the season finale against powerhouse Aledo, he brought down 13 passes for 190 yards in a playoff game.

Aledo, a perennial state championship contender whose defense featured players that signed with Alabama, went on to win the 5A D2 state championship that season. Petroff remembers Jackson making a number of his opponents and matchups look ordinary.

“The problem was Aledo had more Ketron Jacksons than I did,” Petroff said. “We were like, ‘OK, Ketron is the only kid we have who resembles about five or six of their kids, so, yeah, let’s get him the ball.’”

The following season, Jackson surpassed 130 yards receiving in three consecutive games against Ennis, Forney and Crandall. Seven of his 18 catches in that stretch went for a touchdown, and he had 197 yards against Forney, including a long of 98.

His high school career ended on a sour note, however. Forced to play both sides of the football due to Royse City’s lack of depth relative to its opponents, Jackson injured his knee in the final game of his prep career when a player cut him on a block and caught his leg at an awkward angle.

“Gosh, it was scary,” Petroff said. “We didn’t know, but we tried to stay positive, think positive, and a lot of things go through your mind when you get an injury. He was upset.

“But he persevered, stayed positive, and it wasn’t as bad as we thought. … A lot of kids here look up to him. He kind of set an example here at Royse City, and I know a lot of people looked up to him and still talk about him.”

When he arrived at Arkansas for spring drills in 2021, there was a noticeable hitch in his stride as he adjusted to hitting the field in a knee brace. Any hesitation he felt in those early days as a Razorback appear to be no more.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said this week that the receiver has improved as much as player on the Razorbacks’ roster. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles added in the spring that Jackson has long looked the part of an SEC West receiver, but playing the part took time.

Jackson may be turning the corner at a time when Arkansas needs it most.

“He’s always been a good player, but he seems to be coming into his own,” Pittman said. “Catching hard passes, getting open more, and he’s always been a great blocker, a hard effort guy. He’s playing with confidence now.

“He was starting in fall camp and I think Matt (Landers) beat him out, and it was a big lesson learned there. He didn’t go in the tank or anything like that. Now he’s playing even better ball than what I thought he would at this point and time.

“I think he’s got a lot of upside.”

Jackson is one of four Razorbacks with multiple touchdown catches, and he leads the team with a per-catch average of 21.6 yards. He averaged 19.4 yards per reception as a freshman.

The 6-2 receiver has all of the measurables, speed and attributes necessary to be a standout in the SEC. His intangibles are what makes him different than any other skill player Petroff has coached.

“He wanted to know everybody’s job on every play. He wanted to know the ins and outs of the offense,” Petroff said. “He was there thinking like a quarterback or the offensive coordinator. That’s how much he wanted to know.

“And then we saw him throughout his career here with his willingness to block. I mean, he was pancaking high school corners. That was fairly common for him. He’s a team guy and wants everybody to have success.

“He’s just a great kid — a great kid to be around and a great kid to have on your team.”

Jackson credits his recent success to giving everything he has in practice. He noted that Pittman told him his work during the week would translate to game days, and it has.

“I feel like the future is very bright as long as I just keep paying attention to the small details every day and making explosive plays,” Jackson said. “I think some of my first year was kind of rough coming off an injury. But I feel like I’m locked in.

“I put a lot of work in for this season, and it’s slowly showing.”