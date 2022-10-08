Jobless rate falls back to 3.5% in September

U.S. employers continued to hire at a solid pace last month and the jobless rate unexpectedly returned to a historic low, indicating a sturdy labor market that puts the inflation-focused Federal Reserve on course for another outsize rate increase.

Down overall from the red-hot peak this summer, 263,000 jobs were added in September after a 315,000 gain in August, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate dropped last month to 3.5%, matching a five-decade low. Average hourly earnings rose firmly.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 255,000 advance in payrolls and for the unemployment rate to hold at 3.7%. Hiring, meanwhile, was relatively broad-based, led by gains in leisure, hospitality and health care, with declining employment in transportation, warehousing and financial activities.

The figures Friday are the latest illustration of the perennial strength of the U.S. job market.

"If I had just woken up from a really long nap and seen these numbers, I would conclude that we still have one of the strongest job markets that we've ever enjoyed," said Carl Tannenbaum, the chief economist at Chicago-based wealth management firm Northern Trust Corp.

And while there have been some indications of moderating labor demand -- most notably a recent decline in job openings and an uptick in layoffs in some sectors -- employers, many still short-staffed, continue to hire at a rapid pace.

"The labor market has been a Ferrari the last year and a half," said Nick Bunker, director of North American economic research for the career site Indeed. "It's slowing down, but still moving very, very quickly."

On Wall Street, stocks tumbled Friday morning on the employment news and fears that the strong report will lead to more aggressive rate increases by the Fed, potentially veering the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 ultimately sank 2.8% to close at 3,639.66, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1% to 29,296.79, and the Nasdaq fell 3.8% to close at 10,652.40.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, rose to 4.31% from 4.26% late Thursday.

THE FED'S FIGHT

Also fueling wage growth as businesses compete for a limited pool of workers -- with roughly two jobs per unemployed American -- is that hiring strength is underpinning consumer spending and demand.

The Fed, meanwhile, is hoping to see a significant softening in labor market conditions, with the goal of cooling wage growth and ultimately demand-driven inflation.

While the payrolls advance announced Friday proved the smallest since April 2021, policymakers are watching closely to see if the rate increases spur a jump in unemployment.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year in its battle to rein in inflation. It ultimately aims to slow economic growth enough to reduce annual price increases back toward its 2% target.

It has a long way to go. In August, one key measure of year-over-year inflation, the consumer price index, amounted to 8.3%. And for now, consumer spending -- the primary driver of the U.S. economy -- is showing resilience.

In August, consumers spent a bit more than in July, a sign that the economy was holding up despite rising borrowing rates, violent swings in the stock market and inflated prices for food, rent and other essentials.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has warned bluntly that the inflation fight will "bring some pain," notably in the form of layoffs and higher unemployment.

Some economists remain hopeful that despite the persistent inflation pressures, the Fed will still manage to achieve a so-called soft landing: Slowing growth enough to tame inflation, without going so far as to tip the economy into recession.

For now, the September data provides the last jobs and unemployment report Fed officials will have in hand before the next rate-setting meeting that starts Nov. 2, as the central bank considers a fourth-straight 75-basis-point increase.

"With inflation still running high and labor market moderation still tentative, the Fed is in no position to relent yet," said Derek Tang, an economist at Monetary Policy Analytics Inc.'s LH Meyer. "Today's data doesn't move the needle for November. We see 75 basis points as baked in."

Fresh inflation data out next week will also play a fundamental role in the Fed's decision making. The report is projected to show the depth and breadth of the Fed's inflation problem, with a key gauge of consumer prices potentially worsening.

NUTS AND BOLTS

According to the Friday report, the labor force participation rate -- the share of the population that is working or looking for work -- eased to 62.3%. Among those ages 25 to 54, it also dipped.

The jobs report showed average hourly earnings were up 0.3% from August and up 5% from a year earlier, a slight deceleration from the prior month but still historically elevated.

Excluding government hiring, payrolls were up 288,000 in September, a slight pickup from the prior month.

The overall payrolls figure would have been larger had it not been for a decline in educational employment, which reflected how the government adjusts for back-to-school hiring.

On an unadjusted basis, local education payrolls were up more than 700,000.

Restaurants and bars added 60,000 jobs, as did health care companies. State and local governments cut 27,000 jobs. Retailers, transportation and warehouse companies reduced employment modestly, according to the Labor Department.

The underemployment rate, which includes those who are unemployed, marginally attached to the labor force or working part time for economic reasons, fell in the month and now matches a record low.

The Black unemployment rate dropped to match the lowest since late 2019. Joblessness among Hispanic Americans also fell, but it was driven in part by a lower participation rate.

"The U.S. labor market continues to decelerate, but there are no signs that it's stalling out," said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

Information for this article was contributed by Reade Pickert and staff of Bloomberg News (WPNS), Paul Wiseman and staff of The Associated Press, and Sydney Ember of The New York Times.