The nation in brief: Judge tosses loan-forgiveness challenge; NYC declares emergency over migrants

Judge tosses loan-forgiveness challenge

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn't have standing to bring the lawsuit.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden's order unlawfully circumvented Congress' power over spending. It also argued the plan was discriminatory by seeking to give particular help to borrowers of color.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach, an appointee of President George W. Bush, tossed the case Thursday, writing that the group does not have standing to challenge the plan simply because its members are taxpayers.

Biden enacted the debt relief plan under the HEROES Act, which was passed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks sparked an American-led military campaign aimed at terrorism. The act gave the executive branch authority to forgive student loan debt in association with military operations or national emergencies.

The president cited covid-19 as reason to invoke the act. The lawsuit, filed by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of the taxpayers group, had argued it was an overextension of executive power that improperly sidestepped Congress.

Similar lawsuits have been filed elsewhere. A libertarian group has sued in Indiana, and six Republican-led states including Arkansas sued in Missouri raising specific objections to loan forgiveness for federal loans that are held by private banks.

The Biden administration quickly removed eligibility for the estimated 770,000 borrowers with such loans.

NYC declares emergency over migrants

New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is "not sustainable."

"A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We are at the edge of the precipice. ... We need help. And we need it now."

By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S.

Adams said the new arrivals are welcome in the city, and he spoke with pride of New York City's history as a landing spot for immigrants.

"New Yorkers have always looked out for our immigrant brothers and sisters. We see ourselves in them. We see our ancestors in them," he said. But, he said, "though our compassion is limitless, our resources are not."

Between five and six buses of migrants are arriving per day, Adams said, with nine on Thursday alone. Many have been chartered and paid for by Republican officials in Texas and Arizona who have sought to put pressure on the Biden administration to change border policies by sending migrants to Democratic-leaning cities and states in the north.

Slain Mexican held weapon, FBI says

EL PASO, Texas -- A Mexican man fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas had grabbed an "edged weapon" and was advancing toward agents when they opened fire, the FBI said Thursday.

Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died at an El Paso hospital Tuesday after he was shot by Border Patrol agents. The FBI said he was taken into custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for reentering the country illegally.

Agents first used a stun gun on Moran after he charged out of a holding cell, the FBI said, and they eventually opened fire.

Moran was released on parole earlier this year and deported to Mexico after serving 11 years in prison in Colorado, the FBI said. He had been convicted in 2011 of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the FBI.

Arriving Ugandans to get Ebola screen

WASHINGTON -- The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola in an effort to prevent the outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said this week.

There have been no Ebola cases reported outside Uganda, and the risk in the U.S. is considered low. U.S. officials described the screening move as precautionary.

The screenings will begin immediately. Travelers who have been in Uganda at any point in the past 21 days, which is the incubation period for the virus, will be redirected to one of five U.S. airports for Ebola screening.

The policy applies to any passenger who was in Uganda, including U.S. citizens. It involves a temperature and symptom check conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC will also collect contact information that will be shared with local health departments at the travelers' destination.

The administration says about 145 people per day enter the U.S. from Uganda.



