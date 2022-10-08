KJ will have impact even on sideline

FAYETTEVILLE -- Even if he doesn't play a down, KJ Jefferson's Starkville, Miss. presence today should benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks against Mississippi State.

Arkansas, 3-2 overall/1-2 in the SEC and unranked in the AP polls and 25th in the Coaches poll, and Mississippi State's Bulldogs, 4-1, 1-1 and ranked 23rd in both polls, at 11 a.m. kick off their SEC Network televised SEC West game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Jefferson, the fourth-year junior/ second-year offensive captain/starting dual-threat quarterback, starred in Arkansas' surprising 9-4 2021 campaign. He kept the 2022 Hogs competitive for four games plus a big third quarter last week against No. 1 Alabama, but missed Arkansas' final two series after a blow to the head.

Jefferson exhibited "mild symptoms," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Monday. Jefferson did not practice Monday or Tuesday. Pittman said Jefferson of Sardis, Miss. would not travel with the team back to his home state unless able to participate in Wednesday's practice.

Jefferson's participation extent in Wednesday's closed practice wasn't revealed but sufficed to "check the box," for him to travel to Starkville, Pittman said.

"Whether he plays or not, we've got a few more days to figure that out," Pittman said on his Wednesday night radio show.

The "we" starts with doctors then Jefferson before it gets to Pittman.

Football head injuries, it has been repeatedly underscored by studies, are not to be trifled. College and NFL teams have been increasingly cautious about not rushing the head-injured too soon back to contact.

So last week's news jarred that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, sitting out just a few plays when knocked in the head during the Sept. 25 NFL game with Buffalo, was strapped to a stretcher hit in the head again Sept. 29 against Cincinnati.

Expect increasing nationwide caution off the controversy that Tagovailoa's injuries generated.

"No", will mean, "no," if doctors today say Jefferson shouldn't play. Even if cleared, "no" will mean "no," if Jefferson says he's not comfortable playing. Pittman might still say "no," if he suspects Jefferson's want-to overrides what the quarterback actually feels.

"If he reacts really well, then we'll have a decision to make," Pittman said.

Jefferson would have to react really well given the Bulldogs blitzes. Mississippi State's defense makes name for itself even with the Dogs so identified by Head Coach Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense.

Jefferson experienced MSU's defense firsthand quarterbacking Arkansas' 31-28 victory last year in Fayetteville and as a backup watching Feleipe Franks quarterback Arkansas' stunning 21-14 upset victory in 2021 in Starkville the week after the Bulldogs blasted then defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge.

To Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby, the Razorbacks backup quarterbacks next in line behind Jefferson, Jefferson could impart advice during the game beyond what even Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendall Briles might relay.

Fellow Razorbacks constantly refer to themselves on "KJ's team."

They need him in Starkville even if just on the sidelines.