Lake Hamilton tops Greenbrier, remains perfect

PEARCY -- Justin Crutchmer scored three touchdowns and had 20 carries for 213 yards to lead Lake Hamilton to a 33-14 win over visiting Greenbrier in 6A-West Conference action Friday night at Wolf Stadium.

Kendrick Martin had 12 carries for 63 yards, a 7-yard catch and one score for the Wolves (8-0, 5-0), and Easton Hurley was 3-for-5 passing for 20 yards, rushing 11 times for 78 yards and a score.

Owen Scribner was the third quarterback of the night for Greenbrier (2-4, 1-3), going 8-for-15 for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Carter McElhany had six catches for 187 yards and both of the Panthers' scores.

Crutchmer scored his first touchdown with 1:56 off the clock in the second quarter on a 69-yard run up the middle. A bad snap on the kick left Hurley searching for a receiver before being taken down around the 5-yard line.

The Wolves scored two more times in the half for a 19-0 lead before stretching to a 27-0 advantage. Hurley ran it in from the 2 before a failed conversion play, and Crutchmer found his way into the end zone the second time on a 43-yard run up the gut before Bryan Garcia's successful kick.

The Panthers managed to score with 18 seconds left in the third quarter. Scribner found McElhany open just behind the Lake Hamilton defense for an 80-yard touchdown pass, and Logan Graham split the uprights to make it a 20-point deficit at the end of the third.

Kendrick Martin found his way around the end on a 4-yard run to make it 33-7 after Garcia's kick with 6:41 left, and McElhany scored the final touchdown after Scribner's short pass bounced off the hands of a Wolf and into his end zone for an 82-yard score.