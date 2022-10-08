Latco Truss building catches fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN -- A Friday morning fire destroyed a 6,000-square-foot building at Latco Truss, just off U.S. 62 in Lincoln.

Fire Chief Thomas Pinder said his department was called to the company's property at 2509 E. Pridemore Drive at 9:43 a.m. Pinder said the fire was contained to the one building and was under control within an hour, but firefighters remained on scene to fully extinguish the blaze.

"The building was fully involved when we arrived," Pinder said. "We brought two trucks and parked them to protect the other buildings and for fire attack."

Pinder said the building was mainly used as a warehouse and was full of wood and sawdust. The company manufactures wood roof and floor trusses, according to its website.

Pinder said one employee was in the building when the fire began, but a Central Emergency Medical Services employee at the scene said no one was taken to a hospital with any injuries.

"He had some first-degree burns but was not transported," McKenzie Biswell with CEMS said of the employee who was in the building. "He was OK. None of the firefighters were injured."

Pinder said the building and its contents were a total loss but he couldn't estimate the dollar value of the damage without having a full inventory of the property. He said he couldn't say what had caused the fire until his investigation is complete.

Firefighters from Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Morrow and Cincinnati fire departments work Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, with an excavator operator to extinguish a fire at Latco Wood Truss at 2509 E. Pridemore Drive in Lincoln. The fire destroyed a 6,000-square-foot building. One minor injury was reported by fire crews at the scene. Visit nwaonline.com/221008Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



