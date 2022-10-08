Late fumble dooms El Dorado

WEST MEMPHIS -- While driving for the potential tying touchdown, El Dorado fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line with 1:22 remaining. West Memphis recovered and held on for a 37-30 6A East win on Friday.

The Blue Devils improved to 5-1, 4-1 while the Wildcats fell to 2-4, 2-3.

El Dorado's Shadarious Plummer, who led the team with 29 carries for 145 yards and 4 touchdowns, carried the ball on third-and-goal from the 3. While fighting for the goal line, the ball came out and the Blue Devils recovered.

El Dorado was flagged for offsides on second down and West Memphis moved the ball to the 6 and picked up a first down on the next play to ice the game.

Keland Mills completed 11-of-25 passes for 321 yards for West Memphis with touchdown passes of 49, 57, 23 and 11 yards.



