Biden's not running

Sarah Sanders seems to be confused. In her campaign ads, she makes it clear that she thinks she can defeat Joe Biden in the coming election. The problem with that is that she's not running for president. She's running for governor of Arkansas. Biden is the president of the United States. Different league.

Why is she so confused? Why doesn't she try running against Chris Jones, her actual opponent in the race for governor? Is she afraid to match her policies and experience against Jones? That would be understandable. She doesn't seem to have any policy proposals other than cutting taxes and destroying public education. When it comes to work and life experience, she seems like a bit of a lightweight compared to Jones. She doesn't really seem to be bringing much to the table other than a penchant for dishonesty.

Maybe that's why Biden hasn't responded to her attacks. He's busy running the country. She's just busy running her, well, you know ...

MICHAEL FOX

Conway

What you're getting

Judy Sipes Smith's recent letter in support of Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor is unabashed, unapologetic, unfettered support of our political operative-turned-candidate and is in fact unrecognizable. I believe Sarah is none of the things Judy would like her to be. Donald was not. Certainly, Herschel is not. It seems Republicans are no longer even republican.

I was unaware that Sarah had ambitions toward public service until Trump blurted it out at a press conference. I think it likely that Arkansas got Sarah much like Pennsylvania got Dr. Oz and Georgia got Herschel Walker.

Judy's imaginary accolades for Sarah are so generic as to be meaningless and none apply to Trump's snarky press secretary. Sarah has relied exclusively on platitude and endorsement. She has zero experience that qualifies her to begin at the top except her Christian-right credentials and Donald Trump.

There is nothing new here. P.T. Barnum reportedly said, "there's a sucker born every minute." The Hucksters await around every corner looking for their next mark. When the right-wing oligarchy and the left-wing elite agreed to sell out the American working class in favor of globalization, I have no doubt that evidence indicated it was necessary or inevitable. The rich certainly got much richer and we know what happened to the working class. Sarah and Donald's voters have a right to be angry, maybe even violent. Democracy was abandoned by both sides long ago. Gridlock has become performance politics. When governor, senator and president are held by Sarah, Herschel and Donald, it's obvious that the machinery has broken down. I could name names on the left as well; AOC, anyone?

So sure, vote for Sarah. But know what you're getting. Pretending that this bodes well for your precious grandchildren's future is a fool's game.

ANDY BRANTON

Little Rock

Camel's head in tent

What is next--another vote to change the Arkansas Constitution to legalize methamphetamine, cocaine, or whatever drug comes along that might "grow the economy"?

We do not want "dopeheads" as tourists nor a "dope economy." Look at what the opioid racket has cost the state and country in terms of lives, money, and other resources. We are asked to vote on the legalization of marijuana which will be used, among other things, to increase tourism dollars. Why not vote to approve abortions in our state? That should bring in lots of Texas tourists.

The camel got its head under the tent when the Arkansas Constitution was amended to legalize medical marijuana. Voters are now being asked to legalize marijuana, "pot," for use by any "adult" regardless of cannabis being illegal under federal law. Nowhere in the ballot title in the public notice published in the Oct. 2 paper could I find a definition of who is considered an adult. Is "adult" age subject to change at the whims of the seller? Are taxes going to be applied? I believe there is nothing responsible about "Responsible Growth Arkansas." Don't try to fool people that rules for legalized marijuana will be enforced.

It seems these amendments are proposed by wealthy, greedy growers, unethical lawyers, and unprincipled legislators. Their philosophy seems to be to hell with people the proposed amendments will adversely affect.

On Nov. 8, vote no on all four proposed amendments to the Constitution.

On that same date, vote yes for Chris Jones for governor. He is intelligent, honest, and has the best interests of all Arkansans in his policies. We do not need Sarah Sanders as governor, with all her baggage and no clue or intelligent plan for dealing with problems we face in the state of Arkansas.

LOUISE HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village