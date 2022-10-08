LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 21, SHERIDAN 7

SHERIDAN -- Visiting Little Rock Catholic (6-0, 5-0 6A-East) overcame three early fumbles to beat Sheridan (2-4, 2-3).

Catholic fumbled on its first two possessions, both coming inside the 1-yard line. Following the second fumble, Sheridan drove 99 yards to score the opening touchdown and make it 7-0.

Catholic fumbled a third time on the ensuing kickoff. On the first play of Sheridan's possession, Catholic's Cole Eichler intercepted a pass to regain possession.

Running back Cooper Nannen ended the following drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-7. Catholic's quarterback Sam Sanders completed a 19-yard pass to wide receiver Brooks Ward just before halftime to make it 14-7.

Sanders rushed 6 yards to make it 21-7 to end the opening drive of the second half.