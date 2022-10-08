Little Rock police vehicle stolen from outside county jail; suspect arrested

An unattended Little Rock police vehicle was stolen from outside the Pulaski County jail late Friday, according to a news release from the Police Department.

A suspect has been arrested, and police said that an internal investigation has begun.

According to the news release, the vehicle was stolen shortly before 11 p.m. Friday while the Little Rock police officer assigned to the vehicle was inside the jail booking a suspect.

Police soon found the vehicle abandoned on Valmar Street, less than 2 miles north of the Pulaski County jail. Vehicle-mounted camera footage was used to identify Kenneth Eaton, 34, as the suspect in the theft.

Eaton was arrested in the area on a tip, police said. He was being held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail on a charge of theft of property.

The Little Rock Police Department launched an administrative investigation into the incident.