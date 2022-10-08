LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State

8:50, 1Q - Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 0

The Razorbacks pick up a first down on their first series then punt away after Cade Fortin is sacked on third down. Right guard Beaux Limmer was beat across his face and Fortin didn't have much of a chance to get the ball out.

Raheim Sanders picked up a first down on third down by catching a pass in the left flat and making a defender miss.

Max Fletcher's punt traveled 25 yards. Got to believe Arkansas is going to go in a different direction at punter sooner than later.

11:15, 1Q - Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 0

The Bulldogs went right down the field on their opening drive, aided by a kickoff that went out of bounds and a pair of offsides penalties.

Mississippi State ran the ball six times for 30 yards and capped the drive with a short touchdown run. Dillon Johnson barreled over Hudson Clark at the goalline.

Cade Fortin and Arkansas' offense will take the field shortly.

Pregame

The Razorbacks enter today's game on a two-game losing streak in SEC play, falling to Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, then to Alabama at home last weekend. Arkansas, though, has won both meetings against Mississippi State under Sam Pittman.

Mississippi State, in its third year under Mike Leach, have won back-to-back games since losing at LSU on Sept. 17. The Bulldogs hammered Bowling Green 45-14 two weeks ago then routed the Aggies 42-24 behind a 329-yard, three-touchdown passing day from quarterback Will Rogers.

The health of Arkansas' KJ Jefferson is the big question entering the game. Pittman said before kickoff that Jefferson is available to play Saturday, but he did not expound much on his status.

“He’s available," Pittman said on SEC Network. "I don’t know what we’re going to do with him, to be honest with you, but he’s available to play.”

If Jefferson does not play, Pittman is confident in backups Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby.

Pittman said on the RSN pre-game radio show that Fortin "will probably start," had a good week of practice and did not miss a pass in Thursday’s practice. Jefferson practiced Wednesday and Thursday and is available.

Razorbacks nickel back Myles Slusher (calf) is not expected to play.