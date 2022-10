LR PARKVIEW 47, HOPE 21

The Patriots (4-2, 3-0) scored touchdowns five different ways in a 5A-South conference win over the Bobcats (1-5, 1-2) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Parkview's seven touchdowns came by pass (three scores), the run, a pick-six interception return, a kick return and a punt return.

The Patriots did all of their scoring in the first half.