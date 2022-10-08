MELBOURNE 43, SALEM 21

MELBOURNE -- Melbourne's Bearkatz (6-0, 2-0 3A-2) remained undefeated with a victory at home Friday over Salem (4-3, 1-3).

For Melbourne, Carter Bray caught 4 passes for 107 yards. Robert Langston ran 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Trey Wren ran 10 times for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was 9-of-15 passing for 157 yards, but he also threw 2 interceptions.

Defensively, Bray had five tackles and forced a fumble. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Sawyer Hoskinds had six tackles, including three for lost yardage. Jace Rush had two sacks.